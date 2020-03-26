DENVER, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge Beverages Corporation (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating the planet to “live healthy”, today announced the expansion of and continued donations of its immune health products in China and other key countries.



Key Highlights

Donation of 2.9 million RMB of Tahitian Noni® Juice to hospitals throughout the PRC

Expansion of our product called ‘Nhanced™ Cell Defense, a dietary supplement marketed in e-commerce channels in the US, including accelerated donation efforts

Tahitian Noni ® Juice , is NewAge’s top-selling nutritional supplement product around the world, including in China with over $50 million USD in annual sales. Noni has been used by Polynesians for centuries for traditional remedies and is one of Tahiti’s largest exports. NewAge is the largest global marketer of noni, with over $7 billion in cumulative sales of Tahitian Noni® Juice worldwide. The noni fruit from Tahiti is one of the world’s richest sources of antioxidants.

A study conducted by Tianjin Medical University demonstrated that consumption of Tahitian Noni Juice promoted an 18% decrease in oxidative stress in cells, a 30% increase in NK cell activity, and a 32% increase in Interleukin-2. For information on the clinical trial results, see https://www.ixueshu.com/document/47a66cacfa6f2d1fb7e0501c09e5145f318947a18e7f9386.html .

NewAge has been donating Tahitian Noni® Juice to healthcare providers and front-line medical workers in China, and so far has donated nearly 3 million RMB of Tahitian Noni® Juice. Additional information on Human Intervention Studies on Tahitian Noni® Juice can be found on the NIH website https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29641454 .

In addition to donations of Tahitian Noni® Juice, NewAge is also evaluating options to ramp up production of its ‘Nhanced™ Cell Defense product, and recently began e-commerce and Amazon sales beyond its direct selling network to make the product more broadly available. NewAge has been reaching out to nursing homes, governments and other groups to increase donations, and has provided free product to employees throughout the Company.

‘Nhanced™ Cell Defense is an immune-system supplement. The patented formulation supports multiple mechanisms of action and differs substantially from routine supplements in that it contains both dietary and endogenous antioxidants as well as efficacious vitamins, minerals, co-factors, amino acids and phytonutrients that have been shown to be beneficial in laboratory and human studies. ‘Nhanced™ Cell Defense’s efficacy was documented in a six-month, prospective clinical trial. More information on lymphocytes can be found on the National Center for Biotechnology website at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK26921/ .

Brent Willis, CEO of NewAge commented, “We believe our products support baseline health and help maintain a healthy immune system, substantiated by patents, research studies, and human trials. Our products are not intended to treat any specific condition or illness, but we believe the science supports their benefit in maintaining a healthy immune system. We therefore believe it is appropriate, moreover, we believe it is our responsibility to increase the awareness of the science and availability of these products for consumers worldwide.”

About NewAge Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

NewAge is a Colorado based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to “Live Healthy.” The Company is the only omni-channel distributed company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries worldwide. NewAge markets a portfolio of better-for-you products including the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Nestea, Volvic, Illy Coffee, Evian, Búcha Live Kombucha, ‘Nhanced and others. The Company operates the websites www.newage.com , www.noninewage.com , www.nestea.com , www.volvic-na.com , www.illy.com , www.evian.com , and a number of other individual brand websites.

NewAge has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding NewAge’s expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes that Tahitian Noni® Juice and ‘NHanced™ Cell Defense will help support the immune health systems of their users and that these assumptions to be reasonable based on the referenced studies. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Statements in the press release relating to our products have not been evaluated by the FDA. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For investor inquiries about NewAge Beverages Corporation please contact:

Investor Relations Counsel:

John Mills/Scott Van Winkle

ICR – Strategic Communications and Advisory

Tel: 1-646-277-1254/1-617-956-6736

newage@icrinc.com

NewAge Beverages Corporation:

Gregory A. Gould

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 1-303-566-3030

Greg_Gould@NewAge.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7987aaef-410e-40bd-a752-83ac1c6477bc