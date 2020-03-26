AUSTIN, TX, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced special pricing, same day shipping, and extended warranties on their line of new and remanufactured GoBOXX laptop workstations. Among the first laptops to support real-time ray tracing and advanced AI capabilities, GoBOXX SLM mobile workstations deliver dramatic improvements in productivity and performance for 3D animation, modeling, CAD, motion media, and other applications, while the GoBOXX MXL laptop offers true desktop-level workstation performance for 3D artists and architects.

“At BOXX, our job is to facilitate customer success,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Sales & Marketing. “Due to COVID-19 and companies mandating employees to work from home, we took a hard look at how we could help make that transition easier. Our solution was to cut prices on our best-selling laptops, make them available for same day shipping, and then offer extended warranties on remanufactured systems as well as new models.”

Weighing only five pounds and just .69” thick, the ultra-thin GoBOXX SLM features an eight-core Intel® Core™ i9 i9-9880H processor, 64GB of RAM, and a 15” or 17” full-HD display (1920x1080), making it ideal for Revit, SOLIDWORKS, and other CAD applications, as well as Autodesk 3ds Max and Maya. Equipped with an NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPU, GoBOXX SLM provides fast ray tracing and rapid GPU acceleration for Adobe CC, DaVinci Resolve, and other creative applications.

GoBOXX MXL, a high-performance mobile workstation equipped with an eight-core, desktop-class Intel® Core™ i7 processor (3.6 GHz), NVIDIA® GeForce™ RTX graphics, and up to 64GB of RAM, enables 3D artists, architects, and other professionals to create anywhere without sacrificing desktop workstation-level performance. Also featuring a 17” full-HD display, GoBOXX MXL is ideal for professional applications like Autodesk® 3ds Max®, Maya®, and Revit, as well as VR deployment on-the-go.

GOBOXX SLM and GoBOXX MXL discount pricing, extended warranty, and same day shipping via BOXX Quick Ship will continue while supplies last.

In addition to the special offer, BOXX is currently deploying one of their RAXX P6G Jupiter systems in conjunction with Folding@home, a distributed computing project for disease research whose primary focus, as of now, is researching COVID-19.

“We’re proud to participate in Fold@home and encourage others to do the same,” said Leasure. “These are trying times impacting us all in a multitude of ways. If we can contribute in some small way to research and also develop innovative ways to help keep our customers up and running, that’s a solid start.”

For further information and pricing on GOBOXX workstation laptops, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. To sign up for Folding@home, visit www.foldingathome.org. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

