Nykredit Realkredit A/S – Annual General Meeting 2020

At Nykredit Realkredit's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 26 March 2020:

The Annual Report 2019 was reviewed. The Annual Report included a proposal to distribute dividend in the amount of DKK 3.66 billion. In light of the macroeconomic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, the Board of Directors had withdrawn its forecast prior to the Annual General Meeting, proposing to postpone the decision on dividend distribution to a subsequent general meeting. The Boards of Directors had therefore made a new proposal to retain the full net profit for the year. The Annual Report was approved with these amendments. For further details, please see company announcement from 23 March 2020 at 18:10.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy and Management remuneration were adopted.

Jørgen Høholt was elected for the Board of Directors. Merete Eldrup, Nina Smith, Helge Leiro Baastad, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren, Hans-Ole Jochumsen and Vibeke Krag were re-elected for the Board of Directors. In addition, the Board of Directors includes four staff-elected members: Olav Bredgaard Brusen, Allan Kristiansen, Inge Sand and Kristina Andersen Skiøld.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was reappointed as company auditors.

Immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Merete Eldrup as its Chairman and Nina Smith as its Deputy Chairmen.

Copenhagen, 26 March 2020

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Board of Directors

