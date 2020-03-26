Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Menstrual Cups Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type; Size; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global menstrual cup market is expected to reach US$ 636.16 million in 2027 from US$ 406.7 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027.



The increasing popularity of menstrual cups and infections due to sanitary pads and tampons are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, the disadvantages of menstrual cups is likely to hamper the growth of the market.



Menstruation is still considered as a taboo in many countries across the world and hence is a big hurdle in the management of menstrual hygiene. In rural areas of developing countries women are not aware about menstruation and hence face many challenges and difficulties at home, schools, and work places. Women are less aware about the infections caused due to poor menstrual hygiene.



An excessively damp pad can cause urinary tract and vaginal infections. Sanitary napkins also cause a rash which further leads to itching, swelling, and redness. A rash is developed due to irritation of material of the pad or due to moisture and heat that develop bacteria on it. Using unclean pads can lead to fungal infections. And if the pad is not changed for longer period of time it can cause vaginal yeast infections and rashes.



If tampons are inserted for a long period of time, it causes toxic shock syndrome, due to which the bacteria infiltrates the body, which further leads to severe infection. Tampons cause Toxic Shock Syndrome, which is caused due to overgrowth of bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus or staph that release poisonous substances into the body. Thus such infections due to sanitary pads and tampons enhance the adoption of menstrual cups help to grow the market during the forecast period.



The global menstrual cup market is segmented by product type, size, material, distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable. The reusable segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Based on size, the market has been segmented into small, medium and large segments. Based on material, the menstrual cups market is segmented into medical grade silicone, natural rubber, and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into online stores, pharmacies and retail stores.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Menstrual Cups Market - By Product Type

1.3.2 Global Menstrual Cups Market - By Size

1.3.3 Global Menstrual Cups Market - By Material

1.3.4 Global Menstrual Cups Market - By Distribution Channel

1.3.5 Global Menstrual Cups Market - By Geography



2. Menstrual Cups Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Menstrual cups- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Menstrual Cups Market - Key Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Popularity of Menstrual Cups

5.1.2 Infections Due to Sanitary Pads and Tampons

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Disadvantages of Menstrual Cups Products

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Disposable Income

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Shift Toward Reusable Menstrual Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Menstrual Cups Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Menstrual Cups Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Menstrual Cups Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Share of Key Players

6.3.1 Diva International Inc.

6.3.2 Lunette



7. Menstrual Cups Market Analysis and Forecast - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Menstrual Cups Market, by Product Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Disposable Cups

7.4 Reusable Cups



8. Menstrual Cups Market Analysis and Forecast - By Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Menstrual Cups Market, by Size, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Small

8.4 Medium

8.5 Large



9. Menstrual Cups Market Analysis and Forecast - By Material

9.1 Overview

9.2 Menstrual Cups Market, by Material, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Medical Grade Silicone

9.4 Natural Rubber

9.5 Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)



10. Menstrual Cups Market Analysis and Forecast - By Distribution Channel

10.1 Overview

10.2 Menstrual Cups Market, by Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2027 (%)

10.3 Online Stores

10.4 Pharmacies

10.5 Retail Stores



11. Menstrual Cups Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 North America Menstrual Cups, Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.2 Europe Menstrual Cups, Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.3 Asia-Pacific Menstrual Cups Market, Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

11.4 Middle East & Africa Menstrual Cups Market, Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11.5 South & Central America Menstrual Cups, Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027



12. Menstrual Cups Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.1.1 Recent Developments by Players in Menstrual Cups Market



13. Menstrual Cups Market - Key Company Profiles

13.1 Diva International Inc.

13.2 Lunette Menstrual Cup

13.3 The Keeper Inc.

13.4 Mooncup Ltd.

13.5 Anigan, Inc.

13.6 Procter & Gamble

13.7 Me Luna

13.8 YUUKI Company s.r.o.

13.9 Silky Cup

13.10 Earth Care Solution



