The global goat milk market was valued at US$ 13,559.55 million in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 17,440.72 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.



Though most dairy goats are in developing countries, breeding programmes are concentrated in North America and Europe. Genetic selection of dairy goats has resulted in considerable upsurges in yields and longer lactation lengths. The specialized dairy goat breeds used in developed countries thus have higher genetic potential for milk production than breeds found in other countries. In recent decades, specialized breeds have been exported to many developing countries and traversed with native breeds in an effort to improve milk production.



Goat milk is popular in the personal care industry and is used in a large number of cosmetic products. As goat milk has natural neutral pH and the natural lactic acid, it is preferred in the manufacture of skincare products such as lotions, soaps, creams, and cleansers. The natural high-fat content in the goat milk makes it an excellent skin moisturizer. Therefore, the growing popularity of goat milk in the personal care industry is expected to drive the growth of the goat milk market.



Insights by Products



Based on product of goat milk, the market is segmented into milk, cheese, milk powder, others. In 2018, milk segment held a larger share of the global goat milk market. The goat milk market is driven by factors such as increasing health concerns among consumers, and increasing demand for goat milk in the personal care industry.



The Cheese segment is expected to hold significant share in 2018, and is expected to grow with the fastest over the forecast period. The goat milk powder is obtained in two forms, such as skimmed milk powder and full cream milk powder. The baby food industry is one of the key sectors which is anticipated to fuel growth of this segment at a greater extent.



Insights by Region



North America held the largest market share of the global goat milk market. Growing attention towards the nutritional value of the dairy products, increasing health concerns, and increasing popularity of goat milk owing to the versatile health benefits are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of global goat milk market during the forecast.



Transformation in the food and beverages habits, modern food needs and the fast and healthy lifestyle of the inhabitants has a noteworthy influence on the goat milk market in APAC region. Apart from the packaged food that is available in the retails, supermarkets etc., the demand for skimmed milk among consumers is also playing a major role in increasing demand of the goat milk market.



Competitive Landscape



Delamere Dairy, Emmi Group, Hay Dairies Pte Ltd. Goat Partners International, Inc., Kavli Food and Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. are among the major companies operating in the global goat milk market. These companies provide a wide range of goat milk products for food & beverages. These market players focus on providing high-quality goat milk products with various grades and superior properties.



These companies have realized the immense potential in goat milk market, which compels them to focus on expansion, acquisitions and new product development. For instance, in 2019, Kavli Food Solutions unveiled its plan to expand its customer base by working closely with leading foodservice wholesaler, Brakes. This strategic collaboration facilitates Kavli to focus on identifying what customers require and delivering a high-quality solution aligns with its priorities as a foodservice brand.



