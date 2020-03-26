Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Analytics Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports analytics market is set to surge at a CAGR 21.40% over the forecast period 2019-2027.



The increasing need to manage the large volume of on-field data, the rising demand for real-time data access and the demand for predictive insights from fan's preferences are some of the key factors driving the global market growth of sports analytics. Key opportunities like the availability of cost-effective & high-end computing solutions and the growing demand for analytics for streaming complex data must be leveraged on to reach the projected growth. However, substantial initial investment costs and maintenance charges for the system are a significant restraint. The high-cost software also requires highly technical personnel to handle the system. The shortage of a skilled workforce and a lack of understanding regarding sports technology and analytics are also affecting the growth of the sports analytics market.



The global market report covers the countries from Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and the Middle East and Africa.



Europe is anticipated to be the largest market with the highest revenue for the sports analytics market over the estimated years. The rising adoption of advanced technologies such as sports analytics systems in several sports academies and the growing financial capabilities of sports organizations are the factors driving the market growth. Besides, major football leagues are being conducted in Europe and hence many sports clubs are making considerable investments in the market. All these factors are expected to proliferate the European market for sports analytics further.



The major companies in the sports analytics market are International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Sportradar AG, Nielsen Sports, Synergy Sports Technology, TABLEAU SOFTWARE LLC, Opta, TruMedia Networks, Stats Perform, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc and Catapult Group International Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Sports Analytics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. North America Leads the Market With Largest Market Share

2.2.2. Football Accounts for the Largest Share Amongst Sports

2.2.3. Cloud Holds a Larger Market Share

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Need to Manage Large On-Field Data

2.6.2. Demand for Real-Time Data Access

2.6.3. Predictive Insights for Fan Preferences

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. High Investment Costs

2.7.2. Lack of Understanding of Sports Technology and Analytics

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Availability of Cost-Effective and High-End Computing Solutions

2.8.2. Demand for Analytics for Complex Data Streaming

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Lack of Skilled Workforce



3. Global Sports Analytics Market Outlook - by Component

3.1. Solution

3.2. Service



4. Global Sports Analytics Market Outlook - by Deployment

4.1. Cloud

4.2. On-Premises



5. Global Sports Analytics Market Outlook - by Sports

5.1. Football

5.2. Cricket

5.3. Hockey

5.4. Basketball

5.5. American Football

5.6. Other



6. Global Sports Analytics Market Outlook - by Application

6.1. Marketing/Sales

6.2. Video Analysis

6.3. Fan Engagement

6.4. Team Performance and Training

6.5. Player Analysis and Health Assessment

6.6. Others



7. Sports Analytics Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market by Component

7.1.2. Market by Deployment

7.1.3. Market by Sports

7.1.4. Market by Application

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market by Component

7.2.2. Market by Deployment

7.2.3. Market by Sports

7.2.4. Market by Application

7.2.5. Country Analysis

7.2.5.1. United Kingdom

7.2.5.2. Germany

7.2.5.3. France

7.2.5.4. Spain

7.2.5.5. Italy

7.2.5.6. Russia

7.2.5.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market by Component

7.3.2. Market by Deployment

7.3.3. Market by Sports

7.3.4. Market by Application

7.3.5. Country Analysis

7.3.5.1. China

7.3.5.2. Japan

7.3.5.3. India

7.3.5.4. South Korea

7.3.5.5. Asean Countries

7.3.5.6. Australia & New Zealand

7.3.5.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market by Component

7.4.2. Market by Deployment

7.4.3. Market by Sports

7.4.4. Market by Application

7.4.5. Country Analysis

7.4.5.1. Brazil

7.4.5.2. Mexico

7.4.5.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Market by Component

7.5.2. Market by Deployment

7.5.3. Market by Sports

7.5.4. Market by Application

7.5.5. Country Analysis

7.5.5.1. United Arab Emirates

7.5.5.2. Turkey

7.5.5.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Tableau Software Llc

8.2. Stats Perform

8.3. Oracle

8.4. SAS Institute Inc

8.5. International Business Machines Corporation

8.6. SAP SE

8.7. Opta

8.8. Trumedia Networks

8.9. Sportradar AG

8.10. Nielsen Sports

8.11. Catapult Group International Limited

8.12. Synergy Sports Technology



9. Methodology & Scope



