Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Peter Schütze

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chairman of the Board and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SimCorp A/S

b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.

c) Price(s) DKK 276,768

Volume(s) 558 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Morten Hübbe

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Vice-chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SimCorp A/S

b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.

c) Price(s) DKK 205,840

Volume(s) 415 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated





a) Name Simon Jeffreys

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Board member and Chairman of the Audit Committee

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SimCorp A/S

b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.

c) Price(s) DKK 151,776

Volume(s) 306 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Hervé Couturier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Board member and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SimCorp A/S

b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.

c) Price(s) DKK 102,672

Volume(s) 207 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Adam Warby

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Board member

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SimCorp A/S

b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.

c) Price(s) DKK 119,040

Volume(s) 240 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Joan A. Binstock

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Board member and member of the Audit Committee

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SimCorp A/S

b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.

c) Price(s) DKK 119,040

Volume(s) 240 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Else Braathen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Board member and member of the Audit Committee

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SimCorp A/S

b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.

c) Price(s) DKK 119,040

Volume(s) 240 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Hugues Chabanis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Board member

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SimCorp A/S

b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.

c) Price(s) DKK 86,800

Volume(s) 175 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Vera Bergforth

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Board member and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SimCorp A/S

b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.

c) Price(s) DKK 102,672

Volume(s) 207 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Klaus Holse

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SimCorp A/S

b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Award of restricted stock units as part of the Long Term Incentive Program as described in the company’s Remuneration Guidelines approved on March 24, 2020. The Restricted Stock Units will vest after the release of the annual report for the financial year 2022 and are subject to (i) certain performance criteria and (ii) that the manager is in continued service on the vesting date.

c) Price(s) DKK 4,984,304

Volume(s) 10,049 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Georg Hetrodt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Product Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SimCorp A/S

b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Award of restricted stock units as part of the Long Term Incentive Program as described in the company’s Remuneration Guidelines approved on March 24, 2020. The Restricted Stock Units will vest after the release of the annual report for the financial year 2022 and are subject to (i) certain performance criteria and (ii) that the manager is in continued service on the vesting date.

c) Price(s) DKK 2,101,056

Volume(s) 4,236 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Michael Rosenvold

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SimCorp A/S

b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Award of restricted stock units as part of the Long Term Incentive Program as described in the company’s Remuneration Guidelines approved on March 24, 2020. The Restricted Stock Units will vest after the release of the annual report for the financial year 2022 and are subject to (i) certain performance criteria and (ii) that the manager is in continued service on the vesting date.

c) Price(s) DKK 2,083,696

Volume(s) 4,201 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Christian Peter Kromann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SimCorp A/S

b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Award of restricted stock units as part of the Long Term Incentive Program as described in the company’s Remuneration Guidelines approved on March 24, 2020. The Restricted Stock Units will vest after the release of the annual report for the financial year 2022 and are subject to (i) certain performance criteria and (ii) that the manager is in continued service on the vesting date.

c) Price(s) DKK 2,083,696

Volume(s) 4,201 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC