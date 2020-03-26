Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Schütze
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman of the Board and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 276,768
|Volume(s)
|558 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Morten Hübbe
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Vice-chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 205,840
|Volume(s)
|415 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
| Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Simon Jeffreys
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member and Chairman of the Audit Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 151,776
|Volume(s)
|306 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hervé Couturier
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 102,672
|Volume(s)
|207 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Adam Warby
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 119,040
|Volume(s)
|240 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Joan A. Binstock
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member and member of the Audit Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 119,040
|Volume(s)
|240 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Else Braathen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member and member of the Audit Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 119,040
|Volume(s)
|240 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hugues Chabanis
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 86,800
|Volume(s)
|175 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Vera Bergforth
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of shares to the Board of Directors pursuant to the approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees by the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2020. The SimCorp shares will be transferred to the directors after publication of the annual report for 2020. The directors must keep the shares for minimum one year after the transfer has taken place, provided, however, that they remain members of the Board of Directors of SimCorp A/S throughout this period.
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 102,672
|Volume(s)
|207 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Klaus Holse
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of restricted stock units as part of the Long Term Incentive Program as described in the company’s Remuneration Guidelines approved on March 24, 2020. The Restricted Stock Units will vest after the release of the annual report for the financial year 2022 and are subject to (i) certain performance criteria and (ii) that the manager is in continued service on the vesting date.
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 4,984,304
|Volume(s)
|10,049 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Georg Hetrodt
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Product Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of restricted stock units as part of the Long Term Incentive Program as described in the company’s Remuneration Guidelines approved on March 24, 2020. The Restricted Stock Units will vest after the release of the annual report for the financial year 2022 and are subject to (i) certain performance criteria and (ii) that the manager is in continued service on the vesting date.
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 2,101,056
|Volume(s)
|4,236 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Rosenvold
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of restricted stock units as part of the Long Term Incentive Program as described in the company’s Remuneration Guidelines approved on March 24, 2020. The Restricted Stock Units will vest after the release of the annual report for the financial year 2022 and are subject to (i) certain performance criteria and (ii) that the manager is in continued service on the vesting date.
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 2,083,696
|Volume(s)
|4,201 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Christian Peter Kromann
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Operating Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of restricted stock units as part of the Long Term Incentive Program as described in the company’s Remuneration Guidelines approved on March 24, 2020. The Restricted Stock Units will vest after the release of the annual report for the financial year 2022 and are subject to (i) certain performance criteria and (ii) that the manager is in continued service on the vesting date.
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 2,083,696
|Volume(s)
|4,201 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-24, 15:30 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
March 26, 2020
Contact:
Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.
