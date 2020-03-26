Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capsule Endoscopy Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Formulation; End-users, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global capsule endoscopy market is expected to reach US$ 697.29 million in 2027 from US$ 368.65 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019-2027.
The factors driving the growth of capsule endoscopy include growing increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, increasing demand of noninvasive screening method, increasing number of government programs to raise awareness and emergence of local players in developing countries. In addition, technological advancement to improve guided navigation and longer battery life are offering lucrative opportunities for the market.
Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, the Asia Pacific Association of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association, European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and Centers of Disease Control & Prevention.
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market - By Product
1.3.2 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market - By Application
1.3.3 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market - By End-user
1.3.4 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market - By Geography
2. Capsule Endoscopy Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Capsule Endoscopy - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 Capsule Endoscopy Market in North America: PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Capsule Endoscopy Market in Europe: PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Capsule Endoscopy Market in APAC: PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Capsule Endoscopy Market in MEA: PEST Analysis
4.2.5 Capsule Endoscopy Market - South and Central America PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion
5. Capsule Endoscopy Market - Key Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increase in Gastrointestinal Disorders Worldwide
5.1.2 Rising Patient Preference for Non-invasive Diagnostic Methods
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Limitations of Capsule Endoscopy
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets in Developing Countries
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Technological Advancement
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Capsule Endoscopy Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis
6.2 Capsule Endoscopy Market Overview
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking
6.3.1 Medtronic
6.3.2 Olympus Corporation
7. Capsule Endoscopy Market Analysis - by Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Capsule Endoscopy Market, by Product (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Endoscope Capsules
7.4 Components
8. Capsule Endoscopy Market Analysis - by Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Capsule Endoscopy Market, by Applications, 2019 and 2027 (%)
8.3 Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding (OGIB)
8.4 Crohn's Disease
8.5 Small Bowel Disease
8.6 Other Diseases
9. Capsule Endoscopy Market Analysis - by End-user
9.1 Overview
9.2 Capsule Endoscopy Market, by End-user, 2019 and 2027 (%)
9.3 Hospitals
9.4 Clinics
9.5 Research Centers
9.6 Other End-users
10. Capsule Endoscopy Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 North America: Capsule Endoscopy Market
10.2 Europe: Capsule Endoscopy Market
10.3 Asia Pacific: Capsule Endoscopy Market
10.4 Middle East & Africa: Capsule Endoscopy Market
10.5 South and Central America: Capsule Endoscopy Market
11. Capsule Endoscopy Market - Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market (%)
11.3 Organic Developments
11.4 Inorganic Developments
12. Company Profiles
12.1 RF Co. Ltd.
12.2 JINSHAN Science & Technology
12.3 Shangxian Minimal Invasive Inc.
12.4 CapsoVision, Inc.
12.5 Check-Cap
12.6 IntroMedic Co. Ltd.
12.7 Anhan Technology (Wuhan) Co. Ltd.
12.8 Medtronic
12.9 Olympus Corporation
