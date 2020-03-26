WATERLOO, Ontario, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fongo Inc., a Waterloo, Ontario based tech-company who has been in the alternative communication space for years, has created a significant opportunity for all Canadian businesses.



As companies across Canada adjust to COVID-19 and switch to working from home models, business communications have become challenging and critical. Businesses are quickly searching for solutions that allow them to reach their customers, suppliers and staff seamlessly in a managed and affordable way without disrupting their operations.

Today, Fongo Works is offering a free Cloud-Based Phone System for Canadian businesses. During the beta release, over 10,000 businesses registered and now due to the circumstances all businesses are facing, Fongo Works is being released en masse and available today across Canada. It’s a free virtual phone system geared toward small to medium businesses, that requires no physical installation.

Fongo’s CEO Jody Schnarr said, “What’s facing Canadian businesses is unprecedented, not only from a financial perspective, but also logistically, as businesses across Canada scramble to figure out how critical communications and operations move to a work from home environment.”

The Fongo Works phone system can be setup in minutes and it’s simple, fast and free. Simply register, set up your members online, receive a local phone number or keep your existing phone number, and have an automated receptionist transfer calls to your customers. Conference calling, voicemail to email, fax-to-email, Canada-Wide calling and more are included for free. Fongo Works uses your existing smartphones and allows you to add member extensions. Create your account at Fongo Works and then download the app from the App Store or Google Play.

Schnarr also points out, “Fongo Works has been in the making for years and we feel fortunate to be delivering this service when the need is so very high, and businesses don’t know where to turn. Not only is there no cost to this service, our cloud-based phone system can be set up fast!”

Fongo Works leverages its business strategy to garner mass adoption using its free services while looking to provide opt-in additional features. Those features are always optional as the core of its business model is high value, free communication services.

Fongo Works says it’s set up to take on 100,000 Canadian businesses before potentially needing to upgrade its infrastructure and their service is available today. For those that are familiar with the Fongo brand, it could be because of their successful mobile app that eliminates costs of mobile communications for Canadian consumers and has over 1 million registrants in Canada.

Inquiries

Jody Schnarr, CEO Fongo – press@fongo.com

cody@fongo.com , 1-855-553-6646 x350