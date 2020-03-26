Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded System Market by Hardware (MPU, MCU, Application-specific Integrated Circuits, DSP, FPGA, and Memories), Software (Middleware, Operating Systems), System Size, Functionality, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global embedded system market is projected to grow from USD 86.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 116.2 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2025.



Key factors fueling the growth of this market include an increase in the number of research and development activities related to embedded systems, rise in demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and electromobility solutions for electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles, increase in demand for portable devices such as wearables, and rise in the use of multicore processors in military applications.



Among hardware, the FPGA segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



The field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA) segment of the embedded system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the simple design cycles of FGPA and their ability to reconfigure systems based on the requirements of applications. Moreover, FPGA support parallel computing, which makes them suitable for the rapid prototyping of various digital devices. Various advancements in the telecommunication industry, such as the advent of 5G technology, are expected to drive the growth of the market for FPGA-based embedded hardware globally.



The middleware segment of the embedded system market is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.



Among software, the middleware segment of the market is projected to grow at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Middleware is an alternative to the embedded operating systems (OS) and can either be incorporated in the OS or integrated with device drivers and OS. Middleware helps in reducing the complexity of applications by centralizing software architecture, usually present in application layers. Moreover, it offers connectivity, intercommunication feature, portability, security, and flexibility, which embedded OS fail to offer in distributed and heterogeneous architectures.



The medium-scale embedded systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.



The medium-scale embedded systems segment accounted for the largest size of the embedded system market in 2019. Medium-scale embedded systems are used for packet processing in network switches and routers and data processing in ultrasonic sensors. These systems form a major part of network and communication applications owing to their excellent power handling capacities. The increasing requirement of fast processing of embedded systems and efficient power consumption are key factors leading to the growing demand for 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers. Based on the number of threads and memory requirements, embedded devices commonly use either 16-bit microcontroller or 32-bit microcontroller architectures or a combination of both.



Based on functionality, the real-time embedded systems segment of the market is projected to grow at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



The real-time embedded systems segment of the embedded system market is projected to grow at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Real-time embedded systems are dedicated to perform given functions within a specified time frame. Since there is an increasing focus on efficiency and power management in various applications, these embedded systems are increasingly being used in network systems, medical systems, process control systems, robot manufacturing systems, traffic control systems, multimedia systems, etc. Moreover, the rising demand for real-time data and its analysis, along with the requirement of advanced communication infrastructure for technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to lead to demand for real-time embedded systems globally.



The automotive segment of the embedded system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Among applications, the automotive segment of the embedded system market is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Embedded devices are used in automobiles in heads-up displays, airbags, electronic brake systems, infotainment systems, power steering systems, ADAS, etc. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the large-scale production of cars and the rise in demand for electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles. Additionally, advancements in autonomous vehicles and connected mobility are also contributing to the growth of the automotive segment of the embedded system market.



APAC is projected to hold the largest share of the embedded system market in 2025.



APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the embedded system market in 2025. The growing per capita income and the ongoing large-scale industrialization and urbanization are factors driving the growth of the embedded system market in this region. In addition, the availability of low-cost electronic products in APAC is expected to contribute to an increased demand for microprocessors and microcontrollers in the region. The rising use of autonomous robots and embedded vision systems is also projected to lead to an increased demand for embedded system hardware such as microprocessors and controllers for use in industrial applications in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In Embedded System Market

4.2 Market, By Software

4.3 Market, By System Size

4.4 Market In Apac, By Application And Country

4.5 Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase In Number Of Research And Development Activities Related To Embedded Systems

5.2.1.2 Surge In Demand For Adas In Ev And Hybrid Vehicles

5.2.1.3 Increase In Demand For Portable Devices Equipped With Embedded Systems

5.2.1.4 Rise In Demand For Multicore Processors In Military Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Vulnerability Of Embedded Systems To Cyber Threats And Security Breaches

5.2.2.2 Short Product Lifecycle And High Production Costs Associated With Development Of Embedded Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advent Of 5G And Development Of 5G-Based Embedded Devices

5.2.3.2 Rapid Adoption Of Embedded Systems In Smart Homes

5.2.3.3 Increase In Demand For Iot-Based Embedded Systems

5.2.3.4 Innovations In Advanced Packaging Systems Used For Semiconductor Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Design Complexities Of Embedded Products Used In Different Applications

5.2.4.2 High Energy Consumption Of Compact Embedded Systems

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Embedded System Market, By Hardware

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microcontrollers

6.2.1 8-Bit Microcontrollers

6.2.1.1 8-Bit Microcontrollers To Witness Significant Demand For Use In Smartphones

6.2.2 16-Bit Microcontrollers

6.2.2.1 High Precision Of 16-Bit Microcontrollers Leads To Their Increased Application In Different Verticals

6.2.3 32-Bit Microcontrollers

6.2.3.1 32-Bit Microcontrollers To Hold Largest Size Of Embedded Systems Market For Microcontrollers From 2020 To 2025

6.3 Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (Asic)

6.3.1 Rise In Use Of Asic In Consumer Electronics To Lead To Their Increased Global Demand

6.4 Power Management Integrated Circuits (Pmic)

6.4.1 Rise In Demand For Pmic From Automotive Industry

6.5 Microprocessors

6.5.1 8-Bit Microprocessors

6.5.1.1 Rise In Use Of 8-Bit Microprocessors In Applications With Low Time-Bound Response Requirement

6.5.2 16-Bit Microprocessors

6.5.2.1 Higher Clock Speed And Wider Data Paths Of 16-Bit Microprocessors Than 8-Bit Microprocessors To Fuel To Their Increased Global Demand

6.5.3 32-Bit Microprocessors

6.5.3.1 32-Bit Microprocessors Offer Most Secure Environment And Fast Response Required In Automotive Applications

6.6 Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (Fpga)

6.6.1 Increase In Use Of Fpga In Medical Imaging, Cryptography, Device Controllers, And Filtering Applications

6.7 Digital Signal Processors (Dsp)

6.7.1 Capability Of Dsp To Process Data In Real-Time To Contribute To Their Increased Demand In Automotive Applications

6.8 Memories

6.8.1 Volatile Memories

6.8.1.1 Fast Speed And Ease Of Data Transfer Contributing To High Demand For Volatile Memories

6.8.2 Non-Volatile Memories

6.8.2.1 Low Power Consumption And High Scalability Of Non-Volatile Memories Fueling Their Adoption In Various Applications



7 Embedded System Market, By Software

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Operating Systems

7.2.1 Real-Time Embedded Systems Segment To Hold Large Share Of Embedded Operating System Market

7.3 Middleware

7.3.1 Middleware Act As Unified Interface To Support Various Embedded Applications



8 Embedded System Market, By System Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small-Scale Embedded Systems

8.2.1 Microcontrollers Segment To Account For Largest Size Of Small-Scale Market From 2020 To 2025

8.3 Medium-Scale Embedded Systems

8.3.1 Excellent Power Handling Capacities Of Medium-Scale Embedded Systems Leading To Their Increased Adoption In Network And Communication Applications

8.4 Large-Scale Embedded Systems

8.4.1 Fpga Segment Of Large-Scale Market To Grow At Highest Cagr From 2020 To 2025



9 Embedded System Market, By Functionality

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Real-Time Embedded Systems

9.2.1 Ongoing Advancements In Networking Devices And Related Infrastructures Contributing To Growth Of Real-Time Market

9.3 Standalone Embedded Systems

9.3.1 Increasing Automation Of Automotive Industry To Lead To Global Demand For Standalone Embedded Systems



10 Ai- And Non-Ai Based Embedded Systems

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ai-Based Embedded Systems

10.2.1 Development Of Next-Generation Wireless Technologies Leading To Increased Demand For Ai-Based Embedded Systems

10.3 Non-Ai Based Embedded Systems

10.3.1 Simple Architecture And Low Costs Of Non-Ai Based Embedded System Contributing To Their Global Demand



11 Embedded System Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Automotive

11.2.1 Microcontrollers Segment To Account For Largest Size Of Market For Automotive From 2020 To 2025

11.3 Communication

11.3.1 Asic Segment To Account For Largest Size Of Market For Communication From 2020 To 2025

11.4 Consumer Electronics

11.4.1 Apac To Lead Market For Consumer Electronics From 2020 To 2025

11.5 Energy

11.5.1 Advent Of Energy Harvesting Technology To Lead To Development Of Embedded Systems Used In Energy Applications

11.6 Industrial

11.6.1 Rise In Use Of Embedded Systems For Industrial Automation And Machine Control To Drive Growth Of Market For Industrial

11.7 Healthcare

11.7.1 Increase In Adoption Of Iot-Enabled Healthcare Devices To Fuel Growth Of Embedded System Market For Healthcare

11.8 Aerospace And Defense

11.8.1 Increase In Use Of Embedded Systems In Commercial And Military Aircraft



12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 APAC

12.4 Europe

12.5 Rest of the World (ROW)



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Players In Embedded System Market

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.3 Innovators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Strength Of Product Portfolio

13.5 Business Strategy Excellence

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 Product Launches And Developments

13.6.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Joint Ventures, And Agreements

13.6.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, And Expansions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Intel

14.2.2 Renesas

14.2.3 Stmicroelectronics

14.2.4 Nxp Semiconductors

14.2.5 Texas Instruments

14.2.6 Microchip

14.2.7 Cypress Semiconductor

14.2.8 Qualcomm

14.2.9 Analog Devices

14.2.10 Infineon

14.3 Right-To-Win

14.4 Other Companies

14.4.1 Fujitsu Limited

14.4.2 Marvell

14.4.3 Samsung Electronics

14.4.4 On Semiconductor

14.4.5 Broadcom

14.4.6 Silicon Laboratories

14.4.7 Advanced Micro Devices

14.4.8 Maxim Integrated

14.4.9 Nuvoton

14.4.10 Toshiba



