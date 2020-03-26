MONTREAL, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Healthcare of America (the "Company" or "PHA") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Excel Santé Inc. ("Excel") has been selected by the Quebec Côte-Nord CISSS ("CISSS") for the issuance of a standing offer for temporary nursing services.



The Côte-Nord CISSS has selected Excel Santé Inc. to provide temporary nursing services on their territory under standing offers with the objective to ensure that it has qualified contract staff such as registered nurses to support its current workforce in the provision of primary nursing and public health services in these communities. Under the contract Excel will provide resources to service points including hospital centers, long-term care accommodation centers, local community service centers, rehabilitation center, and child and youth protection centers. The 18-month contract is effective from March 23 and includes a renewal option for an additional period of 12 months.

The Côte-Nord CISSS covers a territory of six regional county municipalities on the North Shore of the St-Lawrence, including 1,300 kms of coastline, and serves approximately 95,000 inhabitants spread over 40 municipalities, some of which are not connected by road.

Premier Healthcare of America and its subsidiary Excel Santé Inc. are proud to be one of Government of Quebec service providers and to have the opportunity to contribute to the delivery of services to the Quebec Côte Nord population.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost

Vice-President, Corporate Development

Premier Health of America Inc.

(formerly known as Physinorth Acquisition Corporation Inc.)

jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 514-581-1473

