USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT MAR-26-2020
Operation Type: Liquidity Providing
Tender date: MAR-26-2020
Time for submission of bids: 14.00-14.30 (CET)
Start date: MAR-30-2020
Maturity Date: JUN-30-2020
Duration: 92 days
Offered volume: 10.0 bln
Min bid amount: 100 mln per bid
Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bn per institution
Max number of bids 10 per institution
Min bid rate: 0.337 %
Allocation time: 15.00 (CET) on Bid date
Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank,
tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CET) am on March 26, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: