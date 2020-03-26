USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT MAR-26-2020

Operation Type:                                          Liquidity Providing

Tender date:                                               MAR-26-2020

Time for submission of bids:                      14.00-14.30 (CET)

Start date:                                                   MAR-30-2020

Maturity Date:                                             JUN-30-2020

Duration:                                                     92 days

Offered volume:                                          10.0 bln

Min bid amount:                                          100 mln per bid

Maximum bid amount:                                4.0 bn per institution

Max number of bids                                    10 per institution

Min bid rate:                                                0.337 %

Allocation time:                                           15.00 (CET) on Bid date

Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank,
tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CET) am on March 26, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se