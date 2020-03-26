New York, USA, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea device market anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% generating a revenue of $9,561.3 million by 2026 from $4661.6 million in 2018, according to a report published by ResearchDive. The report provides a definition of the market, segment analysis, inclusions and exclusions, its primary characteristics and differentiators, and sheds light on the various aspects of the competition the market has been going through. The report also includes an overview of the market size, different segments of the market, scope, trends and opportunities.

The report offers an overview of the global therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea device market with a concise outline of its key segments. The research report divides the market by type, end-use, and region. Based on type, the report divides the market into airway clearance systems, adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV), positive airway pressure (PAP) device, oral appliances, oxygen devices, and others. Based on end-user the market is divided into hospitals & sleep laboratories and home care settings.

Major Growth Drivers

Rising cases of undiagnosed patient and rising awareness in the therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea is anticipated to boost the growth of therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea device market.

It has been predicted that approximately 80% of people who are facing obstructive sleep apnea are undiagnosed. If obstructive sleep apnea is left untreated, it may further cause various health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure and sometimes it may even cause to death. The rising sleep apnea cases is the key factor for the growth of therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea devices in the near future.

Restraints

The high cost of the sleep apnea devices and patient being claustrophobic using devices are the major threats for the growth of Therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea devices.

Growth estimations by Segments

By type segment, Positive airway pressure is predicted to be most profitable till the end of 2026. Positive airway pressure segment experienced a significant growth in the year 2018 accounting for $2,569.39, and is further projected to grow to reach $5,218.43 million in 2026, as revealed by the report.

By end-use segment, sleep laboratories and hospitals will possess high investment opportunities during the forecast period. Hospital and Sleep laboratories are expected to have a significant growth which generated a revenue of $ 2,569.39 million in 2018, and is further projected to grow with $ 5,218.43 million in 2026. Due to the increasing number of clinics, rising health care expenditure, safety for the patient is expected to boost to hospital and sleep laboratories segment.

North America to dominate the market

North America regional market is expected to reach $ 3,970.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2%. Increasing cases of sleep apnea and rising geriatric population in this region is considered to be the major booster for this largest market for therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea devices.

Top 10 Companies Profiled in Therapeutic Obstructive Sleep Apnea Device Market:

Becton Dickinson (CareFusion Corporation) BMC Medical Co. Ltd Braebon Medical Corporation Curative Medical Inc. Cadwell Laboratories Inc. Compumedics Limited Fisher & Paykel Healthcare GE Healthcare ImThera Medical Inc. Invacare Corporation and others.

