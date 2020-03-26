Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Sports Analytics Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report depicts that the sports analytics market in Europe is set to surge at a CAGR of 20.82% during the estimated period 2019-2027.



Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Russia, the United Kingdom and the Rest of Europe comprise the sports analytics market in Europe.



Countries like Germany, France and the UK embraced the sports analytics technology early on and hence the sports analytics market in the region has witnessed considerable growth. Moreover, Europe is the homeland to major football leagues and several sports clubs are investing in this technology to enhance their profits. Football is the most significant contributor to the sports analytics market, because of the large viewers of football leagues like MLS, EPL and UEFA champions leagues. As per the European football governing body (UEFA ), there is a rise in the number of od spectators at local and European games, with over 170 million in the year 2018-2019.



Italy is renowned for being the former FIFA world cup champion. As football is the national sport of Italy, there is absolute enthusiasm for this sport in the country and skilled players are launched every year. The sports analytics company Opta delivers detailed data on every tackle, pass, save and goal from the top teams and players, highlighting valuable insights that will engage fans throughout the world. In order to create awareness among the people about sports analytics and its benefits, the Italian Tennis Federation launched integrity education workshops for tennis players in Italy, that will be delivered by Sportradar Security Services.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Europe Sports Analytics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Football Accounts for the Largest Share Amongst Sports

2.2.2. Cloud Holds a Larger Market Share

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Need to Manage Large On-Field Data

2.6.2. Demand for Real-Time Data Access

2.6.3. Predictive Insights for Fan Preferences

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. High Investment Costs

2.7.2. Lack of Understanding of Sports Technology and Analytics

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Availability of Cost-Effective and High-End Computing Solutions

2.8.2. Demand for Analytics for Complex Data Streaming

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Lack of Skilled Workforce



3. Europe Sports Analytics Market Outlook - by Component

3.1. Solution

3.2. Service



4. Europe Sports Analytics Market Outlook - by Deployment

4.1. Cloud

4.2. On-Premises



5. Europe Sports Analytics Market Outlook - by Sports

5.1. Football

5.2. Cricket

5.3. Hockey

5.4. Basketball

5.5. American Football

5.6. Other



6. Europe Sports Analytics Market Outlook - by Application

6.1. Marketing/Sales

6.2. Video Analysis

6.3. Fan Engagement

6.4. Team Performance and Training

6.5. Player Analysis and Health Assessment

6.6. Others



7. Sports Analytics Market - Europe

7.1. United Kingdom

7.2. Germany

7.3. France

7.4. Spain

7.5. Italy

7.6. Russia

7.7. Rest of Europe



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope

9.2. Sources of Data

9.3. Research Methodology



Companies Mentioned



Tableau Software Llc

Stats Perform

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc

International Business Machines Corporation

SAP Se

Opta Sports

Trumedia Networks

Sportradar AG

Nielsen Sports

Catapult Group Internation



