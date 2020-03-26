MONCTON, New Brunswick, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI) reports:



The impact of COVID-19 is being felt around the world and as a company we are committed to playing a role in helping get through these difficult times. The health and well-being of our employees and their families, as well as the communities we operate in, is paramount and remains our top priority. Our focus has been to react quickly and effectively to ensure all necessary precautions and safeguards were implemented to protect everyone and slow down the spread of the virus.

Earlier in the month, after activating our business continuity plan, the Company introduced a non-essential travel policy globally. Our corporate head office and administrative staff at our various branches have implemented work from home measures where possible. Enhanced sanitization of workspaces, encouraged hand washing practices and social distancing measures were implemented into all our workshops, warehouses and field operations. Communication has been consistent throughout our organization during the last few weeks to enforce the adherence of these policies. To the best of our knowledge, at the time of this press release, we have not had any employee test positive for COVID-19.

The financial implications of COVID-19 have yet to be fully realized but activity levels have been impacted in various countries due to government-imposed restrictions and customer decisions. At this time, projects are being delayed or deferred. Supply chains and logistics are becoming challenging in certain regions, but we continue to evaluate alternatives to ensure the jobs, currently operating, will be able to continue in the short term. The duration of these impacts is unknown however, the Company has taken the necessary steps to react quickly to the current environment. We expect our variable cost structure and strong balance sheet to allow us to navigate through these challenging times while maintaining flexibility to respond quickly once operations can proceed safely.

As a strictly precautionary measure, earlier this month, the Company drew down $20 million dollars from its credit facility to ensure access to cash if there is a prolonged slowdown. The Company is well positioned financially to maintain key staff as well as our operational structure to meet our customer demands once activity levels resume.

“Due to the cyclical nature of our industry, we have continued to manage conservatively and were in a net cash position, net of debt, of $4.5 million as at January 31, 2020. We have an experienced management team who understand what needs to be done in terms of temporary cost and capital expenditure reductions to adapt to the present situation. Our goal is to remain strong through this period and keep our ability to respond to customers’ demands once this situation clears up,” said Denis Larocque, President and CEO of Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Major Drilling

