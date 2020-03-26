Conduent Solution now available for automated COVID-19 Case Management, Patient Outreach and Contact Tracing visualization, enabling public health agencies to quickly scale timely and secure reporting and gain insights to “flatten the curve”

Conduent waiving the software license fee for the Maven COVID-19 module through June 30, 2020 for qualified state- and territorial-level public health agencies

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced that its disease surveillance and outbreak management platform, Maven®, is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Conduent’s Maven solution was recently configured to help public health agencies securely engage patients, and track, manage and report on cases and potential exposures of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Given the critical need to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., where Maven is primarily used, Conduent is waiving the software license fee for the Maven COVID-19 module through June 30, 20201 for qualified state- and territorial-level public health agencies as a means to enable the agencies in the fight against COVID-19.

“With COVID-19 confirmed cases now over 400,000 worldwide in more than 140 countries, public health agencies globally have a new problem to solve in keeping track of the exponential number of confirmed cases and the number of people who have come into close contact with an infected person,” said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions, Conduent. “Tracing is often a manual and time-consuming process. Maven on AWS will help digitize the tracing, reporting and surveying of those who have come into contact with an infected person, making it easier for public health agencies to quickly operationalize their response protocols to curtail the spread of infection and better serve communities at scale while reducing costs.”

The rapid deployment of Maven on the secure and resilient AWS Cloud provides new levels of agility and scalability, helping to speed up the implementation process for health organizations. Hosting Maven on AWS also speeds up the process for health agencies and organizations to perform contact tracing across an entire country, state, county, city or region securely and at scale. Conduent Maven on AWS utilizes technologies such as AWS Application Load Balancer (ALB) to distribute traffic to the Maven application running on top of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2). The Maven COVID-19 module uses Amazon Relational Database Services (Amazon RDS) for MySQL as its datastore, to simplify set up and reduce database management costs.

“AWS is supporting our healthcare and life sciences customers and partners, including government agencies, by enabling them to increase the rate and scale at which they’re able to adopt new and existing solutions to the industry, speeding up the delivery of insight and the ability to intervene at critical care moments,” said Shez Partovi, M.D., Worldwide Director of Healthcare, Life Sciences and Genomics at AWS. “Solutions like Conduent’s Maven platform provide contact tracing information that will help public health agencies to quickly respond to COVID-19, ensuring the right healthcare agencies, clinicians and patients can take effective action. Being on AWS means Conduent can provision quickly in any AWS region around the world.”

Maven allows for real-time analytical collaboration between healthcare organizations and experts, such as medical professionals and epidemiologists. As secure and ethical information sharing becomes essential in efforts to “flatten the curve” of highly contagious diseases like COVID-19, the platform automates the integration of disparate information sources, including test results from labs and reports from the patients themselves.

For example, Maven’s COVID-19 module enables digital outreach on a large scale to individuals to validate if their symptoms could be COVID-19 related. If a case is suspected, doctors and public health workers can take expeditious action while remaining free of any contact with the individual. The insight automated by Maven provides the ability to combine provider expertise and intelligence, enabling a consistent and organized response, and the ability to issue mandatory reports to authorities including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Maven is currently used by approximately 40 state and county organizations — primarily U.S. health agencies, as well as international clients to track various communicable diseases, such as Ebola, Zika, measles, tuberculosis, HIV/STDs and influenza. As a result of the platform’s unique and flexible design, it can also be easily modified, on the fly, by users to track diseases that are prevalent in specific geographies or communities.

Brewer added, “AWS has played a large role in helping Maven become a more accessible and powerful tool to help public health professionals protect and save lives.”

For product information: email maven@conduent.com , visit Maven or contact Conduent at 1-833-77-MAVEN.

1 Maven COVID-19 software application to be offered by Conduent at no cost to eligible organizations through June 30, 2020. Charges may apply for additional services including third-party cloud hosting and/or customization.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

Media Contacts:

Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, sean.collins2@conduent.com

Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-301-820-4324, neil.franz@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com

Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com . For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent , http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent .

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.



