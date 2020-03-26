Provides visualization capabilities and improves security posture for remote workers

FAIRFAX, VA, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK: VISM), (the “Company”) today announced that it is now delivering cybersecurity and data visualization solutions to customers through Visium’s virtual private cloud operating environments. Visium’s technology, CyGraph®, delivers, facilitates and enhances remote work infrastructures, while enforcing and heightening cybersecurity protections under our recent global telework conditions.

Mark Lucky, Visium's Chief Executive Officer, commented “The rising number of work-from-home employees is aggravating security lapses, inducing risks of hacking and phishing scams using coronavirus as content of the subject. Moreover, the usage of personally owned devices and equipment that are not properly configured or can be infected with malware during teleworking further raises possible security breaches for enterprises. Per a ZDNet report, which cited research findings of DustyFresh, cybercriminals created more than 3,600 new domains between March 14 and March 18 that contain the “coronavirus” term.

Because CyGraph can operate entirely as a cloud-based solution and requires no on-premise implementation, companies can quickly deploy CyGraph and benefit from its capabilities remotely. Given that the threat of cyber attacks is continuing, CyGraph’s cloud-based solutions can help companies enhance their security capabilities during the trying circumstances of the COVID-19 (“coronavirus) pandemic. Please call (703) 273-0383 or email us at info@visiumtechnologies.com to receive further information on obtaining CyGraph”.

CyGraph® real-time security visualization engine allows its users to quickly and intelligently proceed from information, to insight, to action. Cygraph® is a system for improving network security posture maintaining situational awareness in the face of cyberattacks, and focusing on protection of business-critical assets.

MITRE-developed CyGraph® is a military-grade cybersecurity analytics and visualization platform that delivers:

A graph knowledge base about attack vulnerability, threat indicators, and mission dependencies within a network environment.

A predictive model of possible attack paths and critical vulnerabilities that correlates network events to known vulnerability paths.

The capability to greatly reduce effort within enterprise security operations centers for prevention and response of cyberattacks, providing situational awareness, and assuring business operations are stable and secure.

About MITRE

For a half century, MITRE has worked as a strategic partner to federal agencies to solve hard problems in cybersecurity. MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships, as well as the operation of federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

