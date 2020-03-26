RALEIGH, N.C., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading digital marketing ecommerce agency, ROI Revolution , has announced an upcoming webinar designed to help ecommerce businesses gain a variety of marketing strategies during the Covid-19 pandemic. A live roundtable discussion will take place on April 1st, 2020 at 2:00pm EST with the goal of transforming a time of uncertainty into a time of seasoned growth for professionals around the country.



Topics that will be covered range from how supply chain disruptions are affecting digital ad spend and how to combat it, the expected long-term ecommerce shift and what it means for brands, low risk, revenue-boosting campaigns to maintain and gain market share, and above all, how to thrive during a global pandemic.

“On top of pressing health concerns, brands across the globe are bracing for the supply chain and revenue impact from coronavirus,” says Founder and CEO of ROI Revolution, Timothy Seward. “Now more than ever, it’s important for industry-leading brands to remain proactive, not reactive, to the world around them,” Seward continues.

This roundtable discussion will aim to provide the insight and support needed to not only help businesses stay the course, but to prepare them for a post-Corona world. For three years, Seward has led various interactive events to connect brand professionals with fellow influential executives in hopes of sharing business challenges, brand growth ideas and success stories.

To register for the roundtable discussion, visit: https://www.roirevolution.com/COVID-PR .

For more information on Timothy Seward and his published work Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising, visit: https://www.roirevolution.com/amazon-advertising-book/