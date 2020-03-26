SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS Group, a global core and digital platform provider for insurers, today announced that a top-five voluntary benefits insurer has selected EIS Suite™ and digital experience solutions as the new platform for its voluntary benefits business. The platform will sit at the center of a new ecosystem of solutions that this market leader will use to reduce operating expenses, increase revenue and retention and deliver a superior digital experience for agents, clients, and consumers.



The EIS Group platform will be used for product development, rating, policy administration, billing, claims, and customer management processes, including the customer, employee, and employer portals. It will be the system of record initially for accident, short-term disability, and dental product policies.

Some of the key benefits that EIS Group solutions—PolicyCore®, BillingCore®, ClaimCore®, CustomerCore™, and EIS DXP™—provide are:

Enhanced user experience – 365 / 24x7 enrollment with a self-enrollment option and real-time integration of qualifying life events, new hires and terminations

Flexible product support – Support for individual products that are optimized for claims automation and straight-thru processing

Speed to market – Agile processes bring new capabilities to market quickly, and a headless API model makes those products easily available to ecosystem partners

Improved operations – Real-time data sync provides more accurate billing, payments and policy communications, and business-configurable solutions reduce IT-only management

“EIS Group is excited by the transformation program this industry-leading insurer is undertaking to realize its vision for an innovative ecosystem supporting customers’ needs,” said Tony Grosso, SVP and head of marketing at EIS Group. “Becoming a next-gen digital insurer requires the new technologies and faster and more agile approaches that we have been pioneering in the market, and we look forward to a strong collaboration to bring this project to fruition.”

About EIS Group

EIS Group is an insurance software company that enables leading insurers to innovate and operate like a tech company: fast, simple, agile. Founded in 2008, EIS Group provides a platform for high-velocity insurance. This open, flexible platform of core and digital solutions liberates insurers to accelerate innovation, launch products faster, deliver new revenue channels and create insurance experiences the world will love. And with thousands of APIs, the platform gives insurers the freedom to connect to a vast ecosystem of insurtech and emerging technologies. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS Group powers premium growth for P&C and Life insurance companies worldwide. For more information on how EIS Group helps insurers become unbeatably fast at everything they do, visit EISGroup.com .