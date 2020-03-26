DALLAS, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the need for food assistance across North Texas increases due to the COVID-19 crisis, the team at the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) has opened an additional location. The NTFB will utilize the event venue, Sixty Five Hundred, turning it into a temporary warehouse to create food boxes. This space in Dallas will complement the Food Bank’s operations in Plano and will also utilize the labor force provided by the team at Shiftsmart. This effort brings displaced employees from the service industry to work as volunteers for the Food Bank, their time will be compensated thanks to a special fund at the Communities Foundation of Texas.



“I am constantly amazed at the generosity of North Texans,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “The need for food assistance grew exponentially almost overnight. Thanks to the Sixty Five Hundred event team, and gracious owner, Viceroy Investments, the Food Bank was able to quickly create a temporary warehouse in a space that would have been otherwise unused due to the cancelling of events. This space will be vital to the Food Bank as we work to make boxes of food to provide to our partners and via our programs.”



With their event space and back-of-house areas, Sixty Five Hundred is nearly 25,000 square feet and will accommodate up to 75 volunteers per shift from Monday-Friday with a goal of creating 24,000 boxes each week. To ensure the health and wellness of staff and volunteers, attendees will have their temperature taken prior to each shift and must practice social distancing as well as regular handwashing while working the floor.



The Food Bank Team has adjusted their operations efforts significantly due to COVID-19. Partner Agencies have been asked to change their distributions from client’s choice to drive thru models that allow for social distancing. In order to achieve this effort, agencies need pre-boxed food. The Food Bank has provided agencies with food and boxes to handle this at their locations when possible and has diverted all volunteer operations to create these boxes onsite both at the Perot Family Campus in Plano, and now at Sixty Five Hundred as well.



“This is a trying time for North Texans,” said Teresa Jackson, Executive Director of Sharing Life, one of NTFB’s Feeding Network Member Agencies. “The demand for food assistance will continue to grow in the coming weeks, that means that we will need to provide more food than ever before. Because we must implement a drive thru model for the safety of our neighbors and staff, these boxes of food are vitally important. We are grateful for the generosity of donors who are enabling this important work.”



The Food Bank will host the first volunteer day at Sixty Five Hundred on Thursday, March 26, and will continue to utilize this space at least until April 30.



“Due to the unprecedented catastrophe taking place surrounding COVID-19, our previously scheduled events moved to later dates throughout the year. When we heard the North Texas Food Bank was in search of a space to expand their efforts, we were eager for the opportunity to donate our space for such a wonderful cause. Our open floor plan and expansive square footage provide an ideal space for preparing food boxes, while also maintaining proper social distancing,” says Emily Johnsen, Director of Events at Sixty Five Hundred.



For information on the Food Bank’s response to COVID-19, please visit ntfb.org/covid19



ABOUT THE NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano- the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area - this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors, and families. But the need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex and in order to meet the need, the NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts. Our goal is to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.



ABOUT SIXTY FIVE HUNDRED

Sixty Five Hundred is a remarkable event venue located at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Mockingbird Lane. With 15,500 square feet of usable event space, this uniquely versatile venue can accommodate social, non-profit, and corporate events anywhere from 100 to 1000 guests. This refurbished warehouse venue features vaulted, pinewood ceilings, abundant natural light, and stained concreate floors. The venue’s open floor plan and modern design serves as a blank canvas that lends itself to any type of décor and event. At Sixty Five Hundred, the possibilities to craft your ideal event are truly limitless.

To date, Sixty Five Hundred has been the event home to over 250 weddings, corporate gatherings, and non-profit functions.

For more information, please visit sixtyfivehundred.com

