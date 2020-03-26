BOULDER, Colo., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Hope Network has announced the winners of the 2020 Natural Products Expo West NEXTY Awards , the leading awards program recognizing outstanding products in the natural products industry that demonstrate innovation, inspiration and integrity. The full list of winners can be viewed online.



The NEXTY Awards are a twice-annual awards program connected to New Hope Network's Natural Products Expo shows in March and September. They were created to recognize the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry, elevating impactful brands and products that inspire a healthy, sustainable future for people and planet while also having proven consumer approval.

Winners are determined during a two-tier judging process involving New Hope Network content experts and industry judges. During the first phase, more than 1,000 entries were whittled down to 76 finalists in 22 categories. The 2020 Natural Products Expo West NEXTY Award winners include:

Best New Mission-Based Product: Soñar! Foods Organic Grain Free Tortilla Chips

Best New Natural Living Product: Better Life Power-Strips Laundry Detergent

Best New Meat, Dairy or Animal-Based Product: Patagonia Provisions Atlantic Mackerel

Best Condition-Specific Supplement: Host Defense Mushrooms MycoBotanicals® Complete Calm™

Best New Condiment: Burma Love Foods Company Fermented Tea Leaf Dressing

Best New Personal Care Product: Bare Republic/COOLA Mineral Sunscreen Gel Lotion SPF 30

Best New Natural Kids Products: Zego Foods Peace.Love.Crispies Cereal

Best New Organic Beverage: Enroot Sparkling Cold Brew Tea

Best Environmentally Responsible Packaging: Sun & Swell Foods Clean Cookie Bites

Best New Product Supporting a Healthy Microbiome: Organic India Psyllium Pre & Probiotic Fiber

Best New Savory or Salty Snack: Brad's Plant Based Everything Zucchini Veggie Flats

Best New Meat Alternative or Dairy Alternative: Foodies Vegan Pumfu

Best New Frozen Product: JUST Folded JUST Egg

Best New Organic Food: Bluebird Grain Farms Organic Whole Grain Einka, Emmer Farro, Einka & French Lentil Blend

Best New Supplement: Nutiva Organic MCT Protein

Best New Hemp-CBD Product: Spinster Sisters Co. Muscle Stuff with CBD

Best New Sweet Snack: Solely, Inc. Fruit Jerky

Best New Sweet or Desert: Undercover Chocolate Co. Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate

Best New Tea or Coffee: Pop and Bottle Functional Oat Milk Lattes

Best New Ready to Drink Beverage: REBBL Gold Label

Best New Pantry Food: Zego Foods Double Protein Oats

Best New Special Diet Food: Taste Republic Gluten-Free Vegan Cheese Ravioli

New Hope Network partners with Sampler for the twice-annual NEXTY Consumer Choice Awards, a branch of the NEXTY Awards program that allows brands to have their product sampled with 1,000 targeted health-conscious consumers and in turn receive valuable product ratings and feedback. Winners of the 2020 Natural Products Expo West NEXTY Consumer Choice Awards include:



Food or Beverage: Albanese Confectionery Ultimate 8 Flavor Gummy Bears

Personal Care or Natural Living Product: PATCH Bamboo Bandages

Supplement: Winged CBD Relaxation Gummies

NEXTY Gold Awards, selected by New Hope Network editors, are awarded once each year to honor legacy brands that have demonstrated over time that every element of their businesses exemplify the NEXTY criteria of innovation, integrity, inspiration, and impact. Winners of the 2020 NEXTY Gold Award include:



Numi Organic Tea

Organic Valley

“We are thrilled to honor the winners of the 2020 NEXTY Awards and hold them up as examples of products that inspire change and integrity in everything from ingredients to packaging,” said Chris McGurrin, manager of the NEXTY Awards program at New Hope Network. “This year’s winners competed in the largest pool of nominees the NEXTY Awards has ever seen with over 1,000 nominations. It is an incredible feat to rise to the top and being named a winner provides these exceptional products with important visibility as they launch into the marketplace.”

With the cancellation of Natural Products Expo West 2020 because of the global COVID-19 crisis, the winners in each category were awarded by New Hope Network on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 through a livestreamed awards ceremony. The video is archived for viewing online .

Learn more about the NEXTY awards at nextyawards.com .

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network, by Informa Markets, is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through its mission of growing healthy markets to bring more health to more people, New Hope Network helps businesses identify the people, products, partnerships and trends that create better opportunities and connections. For more information visit www.newhope.com .

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.



Contact:

pr@newhope.com