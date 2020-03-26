OWP to Soon Harvest THC, the Psychoactive Ingredient in Cannabis



LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), “OWP,” a fully licensed pure-play cannabis and hemp ingredient producer in Colombia, announced today that the Company has begun cultivation using its 2020 THC quota as provided by the Ministry of Justice and Law for the Republic of Colombia.

The Company will now begin cultivation of thirteen different strains of psycho-active cannabis in preparation for long term production and worldwide distribution. This means that OWP has started to cultivate its thirteen strains which it believes is the most strains afforded to any organization in Colombia. Most companies are typically allowed 5-6 strains.

The Colombian government must characterize and register each cannabis cultivar before it allows for mass production and distribution, making this the final step that OWP must take as it moves forward to monetizing THC cannabis.

“Tremendously pleased to be in this phase of opportunity for One World Pharma,” stated Brian Moore, President, One World Pharma. “We believe in the tremendous potential of commercializing THC cannabis and now, the absolute next steps will be harvest and sale.”



“These are exciting, long-awaited times for our Company,” added Moore.

