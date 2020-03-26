SOMERSET, N.J., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced the official launch of MTBC Force , a niche offering designed to support the human capital and technology needs of other vendors providing revenue cycle management (“RCM”) and healthcare IT solutions to the healthcare market.



“Most domestic RCM and EHR companies lack the human capital, scalable workforce, and technology needed to succeed in our changing market,” said Stephen Snyder, MTBC CEO. “We created MTBC Force to address this market opportunity as we help vendors quickly enhance their service capacity, technology offerings, and profitability, through leveraging our unique solutions at a competitive cost.”

Vendors may use MTBC Force to extend or expand administrative and back-office support functions such as medical billing & collections, provider credentialing, patient collections, accounts receivable wind-downs, authorization management, out-of-network billing and credit balance resolution.

“MTBC Force brings a seasoned team with expertise in RCM and healthcare IT development, together with a leading technology platform, which can drive increased quality and productivity for RCM and EHR companies,” said Karl Johnson, SVP of Partnerships for MTBC. “The service offering is customizable based on where the company most needs additional staffing and support. Additionally, the combination of a highly experienced team, with technology that is platform-agnostic, allows companies to go-live with MTBC Force in less than 30 days.”

MTBC also makes its EHR , practice management , and telehealth software available on a white label basis and, through a team of more than 350 software engineers, provides development and custom development support to help companies customize and integrate the software into their existing platforms. MTBC Force also offers software engineers on an outsourced basis to those in need of cost-effective software development support across their technology platform.

Those interested in learning more about MTBC Force may contact Karl Johnson: kjohnson@mtbc.com or (732) 873-5133.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

