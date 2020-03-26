SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar , Inc., the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today launched “Buy from Home” badging as an immediate solution designed to help consumers and dealers safely and remotely navigate car buying in response to social distancing guidelines during COVID-19.



‘Buy from Home’ badging identifies TrueCar Certified Dealers offering a suite of three features to consumers, as dealers pivot to offering more remote retailing services.

Dealers badged with “Buy from Home” on the TrueCar platform are offering the following three features:

Remote paperwork processing

Home vehicle delivery

Verified vehicle sanitization

“We’re in a new world that is rapidly changing and we, along with our dealers, are adapting just as quickly to ensure that consumers in need of a vehicle have options that allow them to purchase, trade or sell vehicles safely from the comfort of their homes,” said Mike Darrow, President & CEO of TrueCar. “Starting today, consumers will be able to easily identify dealers offering these ‘Buy from Home’ features within the TrueCar experience.”

Consumers using TrueCar will continue to have access to the latest automaker discounts that they may be able to take advantage of toward their purchase.

“TrueCar is committed to developing and implementing real solutions that can have an immediate impact for our consumers, dealers and OEM partners,” added Darrow. “We’ve had a strong initial response from our dealer partners around this initiative, with over 1,000 dealer signups in just a few hours of making this available to them. This is a great first offering, and we will continue to find opportunities to support our industry through this difficult time and beyond.”

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our network of 16,500 Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier.

