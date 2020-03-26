SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiledgeX, Inc ., which is making edge computing widely accessible and easy to consume, and Savari, Inc. , a Silicon Valley-based auto tech company and a pioneer of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications technology for smart infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly enable enhanced Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) use cases for automotive OEMs, their fleet management, and mobility-as-a-service partners.



MobiledgeX was founded by Deutsche Telekom to help the global telecom operators offer cross-carrier edge computing services and capabilities, for their own use and for the use of third parties. The presence of the MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud within operator and enterprise networks allows this partnership with Savari to enable deployment of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions orchestrated dynamically with associated QoS. When coupled with MobiledgeX’s other partnerships around monitoring and observability, Savari can deliver mission-critical ADAS applications faster and with greater security and governance across globally distributed public and private 4G LTE and 5G networks. Moreover, automotive OEMs can significantly accelerate their connected, mobile, shared, autonomous and electrified strategic plans by leveraging Savari and MobiledgeX’s partnership and edge-enabled solutions. Connected vehicle solutions include V2X use cases for safety, mobility and allows electric vehicles to communicate with the grid, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G).

Savari and MobiledgeX can address the V2X and V2G market needs in the European Union (EU) in 2020. Savari platforms powered by the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset have recently achieved RED certification. Savari is proud to have reached this significant milestone to advance the EU authority C-V2X objectives while accelerating the market for automotive OEMs and their telecom operator partners. The partnership between Savari and MobiledgeX will enable Savari’s emergency response, first responders, and public sector fleet manager customers to bring lifesaving solutions to the market faster. This partnership will also allow Savari to deploy aggregation logic on the edge and generate crucial data for its deep learning models in the public cloud, and in turn, bring that intelligence back to its edge applications.

Public cloud services present a series of governance, risk, and compliance challenges to governments seeking greater assurance in QoS orchestration at the edge for purposes such as automotive OEMs advancing the deployment of semi-autonomous and autonomous fleets.

“Over the years, Savari has made significant advancements in V2X technology delivering value for our automotive OEM customers, the GSMA Association, and the 5GAA Automotive Association,” said Ravi Puvvala, chief executive officer of Savari. “MobiledgeX’s collaboration with GSMA, brings us one step closer to our core 5GAA mission of making roads safer and smarter in a cost-effective manner. We aim to do that by deploying edge and targeted AI applications for our customers that leverage conventional V2X data as well as data from other onboard perception systems."

Eric Braun, chief commercial officer of MobiledgeX stated, “With Savari, we can now begin to address several of the fundamental edge orchestration challenges facing automotive OEMs as the industry introduces C-V2X and C-V2G solutions which accelerate the adoption of semi-autonomous and autonomous platooning transportation fleets.”

About MobiledgeX, Inc.

MobiledgeX Inc. is building a marketplace of edge resources and services that connect developers with the world’s largest mobile networks to power the next generation of applications and devices. MobiledgeX is an edge computing company founded by Deutsche Telekom AG, with headquarters in San Francisco, California. For further information, please see mobiledgex.com or contact press@mobiledgex.com .

About Savari, Inc.

Savari’s V2X solutions make the world’s roadways safer and smarter. The company’s software and hardware solutions have enabled the auto industry for over a decade in research and in production systems. With its beginnings in onboard vehicle solutions, the company has constantly evolved its product portfolio to take advantage of the rapidly changing cellular eco-system with its infrastructure solutions. Today, Savari V2X solutions span on-board, road infrastructure, and cloud-based offerings. Savari is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA and has a global team in the EU as well as APAC regions. For more information, contact sales@savari.net

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

