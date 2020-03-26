EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH) was today named to Fortune Magazine’s list of the “30 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance.”



Fortune Magazine partners with Great Place to Work to come up with the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance. To determine the 2020 list, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing nearly 780,000 employees working in the financial services and insurance industry in the United States. Companies with 10 to 999 people were considered for the small and medium category.

Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced.



“National MI is delighted to make the list of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance,” said Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI. “We know that our people play a vital role in National MI’s success and we work hard to promote a collaborative atmosphere where employees can thrive and grow in their careers. In this way, they are motivated to do their best for our customers, our shareholders and each other.”

National MI offers competitive compensation and benefits, a balanced work-life focus and a work setting that fosters employee creativity, Chief Human Resources Officer Mary Lee Sharp said.

“We empower our employees so they can find satisfaction and room for growth in their careers,” Sharp said. “At National MI, people can embrace the mission of helping Americans achieve the dream of home ownership, which is very rewarding.”

Since 2013, National MI has grown steadily by several measures. In 2019, NMI Holdings, Inc. reported record financial results and premiums earned. It delivered $171.96 million in net income with year-over-year growth of 59.3 percent and reported primary insurance-in-force of $94.8 billion as of December 31, 2019, up 38 percent from December 31, 2018. National MI has grown from 141 employees as of December 31, 2013 to 321 employees as of December 31, 2019, and continues to hire at its Emeryville, California headquarters and throughout the country.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

