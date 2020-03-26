NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — One of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — and developer Nickervision Studios, announced today the release of Missile Command: Recharged™, a modern take on one of Atari’s most beloved titles. Available on iPhone and iPad and Android devices, Missile Command: Recharged is a reinvention of the arcade hit, featuring a neon-lit retro aesthetic, dazzling new gameplay elements, and intuitive touch-screen controls.
Devastating warheads are raining down on your cities, and it’s up to you to shoot them down before impact! How long can you hold off the aerial assault until your domain is decimated? It’s time to take command; launch the counter-missiles!
"Just in time for the original game's 40th anniversary this June, Missile Command is back and better than ever," said Tony Chien, VP of Marketing for Atari. "We're excited to add Missile Command: Recharged to our constantly-growing portfolio of titles which honor classic Atari IP and modernizes them for legacy fans and the gamers of today."
Missile Command: Recharged is a 21st- century reimagining of the beloved classic, featuring fast-paced, arcade action where players must defend their cities by shooting down an endless barrage of missiles hailing from the sky. Swiftly aimed counter-missiles defend against the onslaught and unlockable powerups give players an edge at critical moments. Missile Command: Recharged will appeal to those that fondly remember playing the original or its many iterations, and a whole new generation of mobile gamers that are looking for fast-paced, pick-up-and-play, arcade goodness.
Missile Command: Recharged is free to download with ads, with an optional one-time purchase to play unobstructed and ad-free.
About Atari
Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.
©2020 Atari Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.
About Nickervision Studios
Nickervision Studios is a one-person development studio owned by Adam Nickerson and based in British Columbia, Canada. Nickervision Studios has created arcade hits like Bit Blaster, Ding Dong XL, and Orbt XL. Nickervision Studios’ games have been featured on Apple’s App Store ‘App of the Day’, Google Play’s ‘Indie Corner’, as well as the front page of Steam and top-selling charts on Nintendo Switch. Learn more at www.NickervisionStudios.com.
