BURLINGTON, Mass., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced immediate availability of the free COVID-19 Content Pack for all Nuance Dragon® Medical users, which comprises more than 500,000 physicians worldwide. Developed by and for physicians, the electronic health record (EHR)-agnostic COVID-19 Content Pack is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) guidelines for coding and reporting. The company also is offering no-cost software add-on licenses and other services to support growing patient volumes, telehealth visits, and remote-work initiatives in response to the pandemic.



The COVID-19 Content Pack includes easy-to-use templates to boost provider efficiency and help ensure the capture of crucial datapoints for COVID-19 patients. Rather than require clinicians to repeatedly enter data for each case, the COVID-19 templates allow them to enter key information to accurately and quickly capture patient acuity, complexity of symptoms, and risk of mortality. Physicians at Nebraska Medicine, a research and educational partner to the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), which also houses one of the nation’s leading biocontainment facilities, requested the specialized content and templates for Dragon Medical to speed entry of patient data into the EHR system, increase their ability to see more patients, and lower stress on overtaxed care teams.

“We asked Nuance to create a solution that we could securely deploy via the cloud and enable doctors to capture the patient stories accurately while under extraordinary pressure. The Nuance team quickly delivered the capabilities our clinicians needed to improve their ability to provide care now and inform treatment decisions as the pandemic evolves,” said Dr. Michael Ash, EVP-Chief Transformation Officer of Nebraska Medicine and Vice Chancellor of Information and Technology for the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“These unprecedented circumstances call on everybody to contribute their strengths and expertise to help overcome the challenges,” said Joe Petro, Nuance CTO. “We are able to step up immediately because of our healthcare domain knowledge and deep experience in understanding and creating solutions for the very complex problems our customers face. It’s a continuous process of listening and innovating that takes on even greater meaning and importance in times like these.”

The COVID-19 Content Pack for Dragon Medical is one of multiple steps Nuance is taking to help healthcare systems address the increased intensity and operational stress that COVID-19 is placing on care teams. Other offers include free add-on licenses across several critical solutions.

“We have taken steps to simplify COVID-19 patient documentation, but the Nuance Dragon Medical templates are steps ahead,” said Dr. Anthony Dunnigan, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer at Valleywise Health in Arizona. “With our telehealth framework in place, it is our next step toward crafting specific ‘COVID care’ services. I think all of my colleagues will want to leverage this.”

The COVID-19 Content Pack is immediately available for all Dragon Medical One, Dragon Medical Network Edition, and Dragon Medical Practice Edition users. To learn more or to access any of these solutions, click here .

