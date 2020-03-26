Dubai, UAE, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global micronized salt market will exhibit a modest CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2028, as projected by a new Fact.MR report. Key players in the micronized salt market are eying profitable opportunities to through regional expansion activities, and gain a larger, global consumer base.

“Investments in micronized salt to fit end user requirements and specific functionality is expected to support demand. Companies will concentrate most efforts towards catering to the food processing industry,” says the Fact.MR report.

Request Sample Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4568

Micronized Salt Market: Key Findings

Micronized salt with purity standards of more than 99.5% will account for a major market and positive growth.

The bakery and confectionary segment is a major contributor in terms of application, with 1.3X growth.

Premium grade micronized salt will display moderate growth, while value grade variants, will display high growth.

Asia Pacific will remain a leading market through 2028, as China and India account for 30% of the market share.

Micronized Salt Market: Key Driving Factors

Government initiatives in developed regions to minimize the per capita consumption of traditional salt support the rise of micronized salt market.

Proven efficacy of micronized salt and compliance to industrial standards is a key driver of market growth.

Demand for micronized salt in bakery and confectionary applications is fuelling global demand.

Expansion of the food processing industry, globally would sustain demand.

Explore 120 tables, 137 figures of the study. Request TOC of the report at- https://www.factmr.com/report/4568/micronized-salt-market

Micronized Salt Market: Key Restraints

Increasing consumer awareness about the adverse effects of excessive salt consumption is a key challenge for the market.

Rising competition from a range of slat replacer products impacts market profitability.

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers are pushing to expand their reach into a number of domestic markets around the globe. Industry heavyweights are trying to gain greater market share with regional expansions. Prominent companies operating in micronized salt market include, but are not limited to, INEOS Group Ltd., Cargill Incorporated, AkzoNobel N.V.,K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Ciech S.A.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers detailed market forecast on the micronized salt market. The key categories covered in the report include product type (purity 98% to 99.5% and purity above 99.5%), application (bakery & confectionary products, meat, poultry, & seafood, milk & dairy products, beverages, canned/preserved fruits & vegetables, prepared meals, and others). This analysis has been tracked on a country-wise level, with a total of 30+ countries across 9 key regions.

Explore Fact.MR’s lucid coverage of the food and beverages landscape

Cheese Crumbles Market – The cheese crumbles market study analyses the key trends, innovations, regulatory policies, and key strategies adopted by leading players in this evolving landscape.

Polyphenol Sweetener Market – The study analyses the polyphenol sweetener market and offers growth opportunities in USD million across 30+ countries in six regions.

Calcium-fortified Bread Market – With strong growth through 2028, calcium-fortified bread manufacturers are eying substantial growth in a market.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million plus data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverages sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest food industry market reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/