Dubai, UAE, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global micronized salt market will exhibit a modest CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2028, as projected by a new Fact.MR report. Key players in the micronized salt market are eying profitable opportunities to through regional expansion activities, and gain a larger, global consumer base.
“Investments in micronized salt to fit end user requirements and specific functionality is expected to support demand. Companies will concentrate most efforts towards catering to the food processing industry,” says the Fact.MR report.
Micronized Salt Market: Key Findings
Micronized Salt Market: Key Driving Factors
Micronized Salt Market: Key Restraints
Competition Landscape
Manufacturers are pushing to expand their reach into a number of domestic markets around the globe. Industry heavyweights are trying to gain greater market share with regional expansions. Prominent companies operating in micronized salt market include, but are not limited to, INEOS Group Ltd., Cargill Incorporated, AkzoNobel N.V.,K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Ciech S.A.
About the Report
This 170-page study offers detailed market forecast on the micronized salt market. The key categories covered in the report include product type (purity 98% to 99.5% and purity above 99.5%), application (bakery & confectionary products, meat, poultry, & seafood, milk & dairy products, beverages, canned/preserved fruits & vegetables, prepared meals, and others). This analysis has been tracked on a country-wise level, with a total of 30+ countries across 9 key regions.
