STAMFORD, Conn., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the software-as-a-service market to support digital business functions, including human resources and procurement.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Digital Business – SaaS Solutions 2020, scheduled to be released in August. The report will cover a range of SaaS products designed to support human capital management, enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors will use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report “focuses on identifying the services providers that can support clients in achieving digital capabilities,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “This report will examine software solutions that cover most functional areas within a given domain, such as HR, finance or the supply chain.”

ISG has distributed surveys to 24 digital business SaaS technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the digital business SaaS space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants that will be covered are:

Human capital management SaaS, comprising end-to-end employee data management, including functions supporting recruitment, development, training, compensation, payroll, benefit management and related functionalities. Leading SaaS providers enable a superior user experience in a digital workplace that attracts the best talent.

Enterprise resource planning SaaS, including accounting, finance, planning and reporting, and procurement functions. Superior ERP-as-a-service encompasses industry-specific solutions. Leading SaaS providers offer real-time business dashboards that leverage insights from artificial intelligence algorithms.

Customer relationship management SaaS, supporting all the touchpoints between a company and its customers. CRM-as-a-service, minimally, covers customer records, registers contacts from multiple channels—such as phone, email and chat—and provides sales and service support dashboards. Leading SaaS providers enable clients to increase sales and automate customer support using cognitive solutions.

The report will examine the global digital business SaaS market. ISG analyst Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio will serve as lead author of the report, and ISG partners Debora Card, Julie Fernandez and Stacy Cadigan will serve as consultants.

An archetype report also will be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of digital business SaaS services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as digital business SaaS providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

