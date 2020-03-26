Practical guidelines for Consti Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting due to the coronavirus

CONSTI GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

26 March 2020 at 3.15 p.m.

Practical guidelines for Consti Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting due to the coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Consti Group Plc (“Consti” or the “Company”) imposes several precautionary measures with the aim of holding the Annual General Meeting as planned on 6 April 2020, and ensuring the safety of the shareholders and personnel of Consti. Consti follows all official guidelines when arranging the event and updates its guidelines as necessary.

To reduce the risk of infection, shareholders are asked to consider the opportunity to follow the meeting remotely instead of attending in person. Shareholders who are natural persons can order a personal link to the Annual General Meeting by 3 April 2020 at the lates. A link to the order form is available at https://investor.consti.fi/fi-FI/corporate-governance/general-meeting/agm-2020. Ordering requires identification with a personal bank identifier or mobile certificate. Owners of nominee-registered shares cannot order the video link. Shareholders following the meeting remotely are not considered to attend the Annual General Meeting and cannot speak or vote remotely.

In order to exercise their voting rights, shareholders have the opportunity to authorise a person to represent themselves and to exercise their voting rights at the meeting. To minimise the number of people attending the meeting, we recommend using the opportunity to authorise Attorney Sarianna Järviö from Borenius Attorneys Ltd, or a person authorised by her, to represent and exercise voting rights at the meeting. Proxy forms with voting instructions can be found at https://investor.consti.fi/fi-FI/corporate-governance/general-meeting/agm-2020. Shareholders must be registered for the Annual General Meeting in order to use the proxy service recommended by Consti.

To ensure that resolutions can be made at the Annual General Meeting Consti has received confirmation from the largest shareholders of the Company, representing over 50 percent of the shares and votes, that they will vote in favor of all the proposals presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting, and that they will participate the meeting by way of proxy representation instead of physical participation.

Consti will take the following precautionary measures to avoid risks at the Annual General Meeting:

Shareholders may exercise their voting rights by using the proxy service provided by Consti in accordance with the instructions found on Consti’s website

Participation of members of the Board of Directors and the Management Team is limited to a minimum

The presentations have been abbreviated

Nominees to the Board of Directors will be presented through a slideshow

Seats will be spaced apart and special attention is paid to hygiene

Arrangements will be made to ensure that a large number of people will not meet with each other when arriving or leaving the meeting

Hand sanitiser will be available

There will be no catering at the meeting

Consti respectfully asks shareholders to follow and comply with all official guidelines and recommendations when assessing whether to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. Consti recommends taking advantage of the remote access and proxy service mentioned above instead of attending in person. Those shareholders who have already registered for the meeting and do not wish to attend the meeting nor use the proxy service are encouraged to cancel their prior notice of attendance as soon as possible. Shareholders must be registered for the Annual General Meeting in order to use the proxy service recommended by Consti.

CONSTI GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION

Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE PROXY SERVICE PROVIDED BY BORENIUS ATTORNEYS LTD

Juha Koponen, Attorney, Borenius Attorneys Ltd, Tel. +358 50 522 1162

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2019, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 315 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi