KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husch Blackwell’s Government Solutions team has launched an online resource that will collect the growing number of state and local orders related to the COVID-19 outbreak. The resource center will organize the orders by state and aggregate each day’s guidance across states and localities into a daily update.

“We have received a huge volume of requests from clients who want to know the status of their jurisdictions regarding shelter-at-home orders and various state-level determinations as to which businesses and employees are essential or otherwise exempt from these orders,” said Catherine Hanaway, the head of Husch Blackwell’s Government Solutions team. “We thought it worthwhile to build a web-based tool and—given the wide impact of the guidance—make it available to the public as a resource everyone can use. We anticipate coverage of most states with the tool and will track government guidance at the state and local level as it evolves.”

In addition to state and local coverage, the Resource Center will include updates of federal administrative guidance impacting the operation of key infrastructure and businesses, as well as U.S. congressional developments from Husch Blackwell Strategies, Husch Blackwell’s affiliated government affairs firm.

The state-by-state Resource Center is part of Husch Blackwell’s larger effort to respond to COVID-19-related legal issues. The firm has formed a COVID-19 response team providing insight to businesses as they address challenges related to the coronavirus outbreak. The team’s webpage contains programming and content to assist clients and other interested parties across multiple areas of law and business, including healthcare, labor and employment, contracts, banking and finance, retailing, and supply chain management, among others.

