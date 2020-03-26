HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 26 March 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

HONKARAKENNE POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Honkarakenne Oyj's Annual General Meeting, scheduled for April 24, 2020, will be postponed to a later date.

Honkarakenne Oyj takes the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) seriously and has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 24, 2020 as a result of developments in the situation and the guidance of the Finnish Government. Honkarakenne wants to ensure a safe meeting environment for both the company's shareholders and its employees.

Honkarakenne's Board of Directors has decided that there is no reason to hold a General Meeting in current exceptional circumstances.

Honkarakenne’s Board of Directors will give a separate invitation to the Annual General Meeting at a later date.

Tuusula 26 March 2020

Honkarakenne Oyj

Board of Directors





FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or

Leena Aalto, Vice President - Finance, CFO, tel. +358 40 769 4590, leena.aalto@honka.com





Under its Honka® brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made in Finland, the companys’s own factory is located in Karstula, Finland. In 2019, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 47.5, of which exports accounted for 34%. www.honka.com