The global logistics robots market accounted for US$ 4,356.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 20,293.4 billion in 2027.



During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the positive growth outlook towards the rising demand of logistics robots to handle the growing issues of labour shortage is expected to drive the market worldwide. However, the challenges related to high initial cost for the installation of logistics robots may restrain the future growth of the logistic robots market. Despite these limitations, the rising warehouse automation is projected to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the logistics robots market during the forecast period.



Some of the leading players in logistics robots market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives to enrich their production capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe. Also, the players are focusing on receiving numerous strategies to focus strongly on the logistics robots market. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the logistics robots market.



The logistics robots market has been segmented on the basis of robot type, function, industry, and geography. Based on robot type, the market has been segmented into robotic arm, AGV, collaborative mobile robots, and others. The collaborative mobile robots segment represented the largest share of the overall logistics robots market throughout the forecast period, and is expected to be the fastest-growing.



Based on function, the logistics robots market has been segmented into pick & place, palletizing and de-palletizing, transportation, and packaging. On the basis of industry the market is segmented into healthcare, e-commerce, automotive, outsource logistics, retail, consumer goods, food and beverages, and others.



Geographically, the logistics robots market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. APAC region held the largest share of the logistics robots market in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019-2027. It has contributed more than 50% to the overall revenue of the logistics robots market in the year 2018. The North America and Europe held the second and third position in the global logistics robots market in 2018 with market shares of >20% and >15%, respectively. The market in North America is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2027. Other developing regions such as the Middle East and Africa and South America are also anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities to the logistics robots market players during 2019-2027.



Some of the players present in logistics robots market are AGV International; Clearpath Robotics; Daifuku Co. Ltd.; Fanuc Corporation; Fetch Robotics Inc.; Kion Group AG; KNAPP AG; Kollmorgen; KUKA AG; and Toshiba Corporation among others.



4. Logistics Robots Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Logistics Robots Market - North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Logistics Robots Market - Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Logistics Robots Market - Asia-Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Logistics Robots Market - MEA PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Logistics Robots Market - SAM PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Logistics Robotics Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Percentage of Aging Population Globally Leading Towards Labour Shortage

5.1.2 Augmenting Supply Chain Networks Globally

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Capital Investment for the Deployment of Logistics Robots

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Warehouse Automation

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Human Exoskeleton

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Logistics Robots Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Logistics Robots Market Overview

6.2 Global Logistics Robot Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Top Five Players



7. Logistics Robots Market - By Robot Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Logistics Robots Market Breakdown, by Robot Type, 2018 and 2027

7.3 Robotic Arm

7.4 Automated Guided Vehicles

7.5 Collaborative Mobile Robots

7.6 Others



8. Logistics Robots Market - By Function

8.1 Overview

8.2 Logistics Robots Market Breakdown, by Function, 2018 and 2027

8.3 Pick and Place

8.4 Palletizing and De-Palletizing

8.5 Transportation

8.6 Packaging



9. Logistics Robots Market - By Industry

9.1 Overview

9.2 Logistics Robots Market Breakdown, by Industry, 2018 and 2027

9.3 Healthcare

9.4 E-commerce

9.5 Automotive

9.6 Outsourced Logistics

9.7 Retail

9.8 Consumer Goods

9.9 Food and Beverages

9.10 Others



10. Logistics Robots Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Logistic Robots Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.3 Europe Logistics Robots Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.4 APAC Logistic Robots Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.5 Middle East & Africa Logistic robots Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.6 South America Logistic Robots market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027



11. Logistics Robot Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 AGV International

12.2 Clearpath Robotics

12.3 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

12.4 Fanuc Corporation

12.5 Fetch Robotics Inc.

12.6 KION GROUP AG

12.7 KNAPP AG

12.8 Kollmorgen

12.9 Kuka AG

12.10 Toshiba Corporation



