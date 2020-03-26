VANCOUVER, Wash., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomInfo , the global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced that it has earned top placements in G2’s Spring 2020 Grid Reports for multiple categories, including Sales Intelligence , Marketing Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence , and Buyer Intent Data Tools. The platform was honored with a total of eleven 1st and 2nd category placements, including seven 1st place category placements, and surpassed LinkedIn Sales Navigator in the Enterprise Sales Intelligence category for the third quarter in a row.



This marks ZoomInfo’s ninth consecutive season for which the B2B solution was ranked best-in-class by G2’s Sales & Marketing Intelligence Reports, and the second consecutive time for which it earned high positions in the Buyer Intent Data Tools category.

“At this very minute, the global workforce is met with previously unforeseen challenges in regards to productivity and the continuity of daily tasks at every level,” said Hila Nir, Chief Marketing Officer at ZoomInfo. “Now, perhaps more than ever, it’s essential for sales and marketing teams to have access to information that facilitates meaningful conversations, while working remotely or in the office. G2’s honor solidifies our place as the go-to platform for maintaining momentum through personalization and accuracy. We are proud to help our customers drive success in the face of adversity.”

This quarter, ZoomInfo has earned either #1 or #2 rankings for the following: Sales Intelligence, Sales Intelligence: Enterprise, Sales Intelligence: Mid-Market, Sales Intelligence: Small Business, Marketing Account Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence: Enterprise, Marketing Account Intelligence: Mid-Market, Marketing Account Intelligence: SMB, Market Intelligence, Market Intelligence: Small Business, and Buyer Intent Data Tools.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

The Spring 2020 Grid® Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks, ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores the ways in which best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow , and reveal the need for an automated pathway to go-to-market intelligence.

