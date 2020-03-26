Bagsværd, Denmark, 26 March 2020 - Today, Novo Nordisk A/S held its Annual
General Meeting (AGM). To comply with all instructions and precautions taken by the Danish authorities in response to the coronavirus pandemic, shareholders were requested not to attend the meeting in person and instead follow the meeting via the live webcast.
“The global outbreak of coronavirus is a worldwide humanitarian crisis with serious and tragic consequences for thousands of people, and it is putting our societies under immense pressure” said Helge Lund, chairman of the of Board of Directors.
“Our key priorities are to safeguard the wellbeing of our employees and secure the continued supply of lifesaving medicines to the millions of people around the world who rely on these every day. Furthermore, we support impacted societies through different measures” said Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and chief executive officer. “We follow the situation closely and adhere to the local authorities’ recommendations as circumstances change, and many employees across the company are currently working from home using digital tools”.
At the AGM Novo Nordisk further reviewed the coronavirus situation
Novo Nordisk continues conduct of all already-initiated clinical trials and no significant delays are expected in trials already close to finalisation. To reflect the current strain on the healthcare system, no new clinical trials are initiated.
All Novo Nordisk manufacturing sites are currently in operation ensuring continued supply of medicine to patients worldwide.
Most Novo Nordisk products are used for chronic treatment. However, during the period of social distancing implemented in many markets, fewer new patients are temporarily expected to initiate treatment.
Novo Nordisk maintains the financial outlook for 2020 as communicated on 5 February 2020. This is based on a number of assumptions in relation to impacts of the coronavirus including normalisation of patient flows in the beginning of second half of 2020.
Further update on the coronavirus impact will be provided in connection with the release of the financial results for the first three months of 2020 on 6 May 2020.
