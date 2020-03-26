Due to the uncertainty about the development of the economy that the coronavirus entails, the board of directors of Klövern has decided to adjust the dividend proposal to the following: The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting, for the 2019 financial year, a dividend of in total SEK 0.26 (0.46) per ordinary share to be paid in two instalments of SEK 0.13 and a dividend of SEK 20.00 (20.00) per preference share to be paid in four instalments of SEK 5.00. The proposed record dates for dividend on ordinary shares are 30 December 2020 and 31 March 2021. The proposed record dates for dividend on preference shares are 30 June 2020, 30 September 2020, 30 December 2020 and 31 March 2021.

The previous proposal, which was communicated in the year-end report 2019 which was published on 12 February 2020, was the following: The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting, for the 2019 financial year, a dividend of in total SEK 0.50 (0.46) per ordinary share to be paid in four instalments of SEK 0.12, SEK 0.12, SEK 0.13 and SEK 0.13 and a dividend of SEK 20.00 (20.00) per preference share to be paid in four instalments of SEK 5.00. The proposed record dates for dividend on ordinary and preference shares are 30 June 2020, 30 September 2020, 30 December 2020 and 31 March 2021.

