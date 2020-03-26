PHOENIX, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), today announced that the Company has completed the filing of its 2019 Annual Financials and Disclosures with OTC Markets. This filing marks the 8th consecutive financials filing the Company has completed and reported earlier than required by regulators.



Not only do the financials show an incredible 1,791% year over year revenue growth for No Borders, Inc. while demonstrating the Company’s steadfast commitment to maintaining regulatory compliance through accurate and early filings but also clearly show the Company’s ability to scale operations in multiple diverse verticals simultaneously.

Cynthia Tanabe, CFO of No Borders, Inc., stated, “We are so proud of everyone on the NBDR teams whose tireless dedication to our mission resulted in a strong year of growth, fun and very limited shareholder dilution. As a major common stockholder myself I am very happy with the results our Companies have achieved in 2019 and I know that our impact in 2020 and beyond will continue to shine. With the current volume of insatiable demand for medical equipment and supplies due to COVID-19 it was no small feat to get these financials and reports completed not only on time, but early once again. Lastly I want to give a big thank you to Andrew Coldicutt for truly stepping up and helping us during this effort, it is impossible to describe how impactful it is to have a phenomenal team working together!”

The No Borders, Inc. 2019 Annual Report shows the Company remains committed to minimizing the issuance of new shares while avoiding ANY variable convertible debt. The Company is proud to have the support of private and institutional investors to support the growth capital needs of the organization without the negative impacts that many OTC companies are forced to utilize.

The Board of Directors is committed to scaling the revenues, impacts and profits from No Borders operations while maintaining a top of mind focus on increasing shareholder value. The Board believes that this Annual Filing demonstrates the real world deployment of those ideals and is proud to have achieved an impactful 1,791% year over year revenue growth rate in 2019.

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority and Intellectual Property ownership across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. (www.NoBordersNaturals.com)

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency (www.NoBordersLabs.com).

www.CBDLabChain.com a powerful, Patent Pending tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform.

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies (www.MediDentSupplies.com).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the U.S., South America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

contact@nbdr.co

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on No Borders, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to No Borders, Inc. 's anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. No Borders, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.