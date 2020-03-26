SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alastair Caithness, Chief Blockchain Policy Advisor for AmeriCoin and CEO of Ziyen Energy, announces that digital wallet technology utilized by Ziyen Energy could be scaled to make AmeriCoin available to all American citizens in as little as fourteen days. “By utilizing our proven technology solutions, we believe we have the capability to deliver AmeriCoin to every American. The technology exists to enable the Federal government to distribute the tokenized value of its significant real assets into the hands of Americans at the time they need it the most – now, as soon as possible, by Easter Sunday 2020.”



AmeriCoin is a cornerstone pillar of the American Localization platform of leading 2020 Libertarian Party Presidential candidate, Adam Kokesh. Commenting on the development of AmeriCoin by Caithness, Kokesh noted, “You have to give credit to the congressional Democrats for suggesting a roll out of “Digital Dollars”. While their aspiration is laudable, they seem to lack the technical foundations. Leveraging the two years of work done by Ziyen Energy in asset tokenization, we believe we have the ability to make AmeriCoin operational almost immediately.”

Caithness is a recognized leader in the development of asset-backed, blockchain tokens. Originally from Scotland, Caithness is CEO of Ziyen Energy, a technology-driven company focused on the tokenization of energy infrastructure assets. Under Caithness’ leadership, in 2019 Ziyen Energy launched ZiyenCoin, an energy infrastructure token utilizing blockchain technology as a catalyst to facilitate the transition in energy from carbon-based fuels to renewable energy. Discussing the rollout of AmeriCoin, Caithness stated, “Currently 70% of the US population use a smartphone. What most people don’t realize is that this common device can be easily used as a digital or electronic wallet to instantaneously transfer tokenized value faster and more securely than swiping a credit or debit card.”

The distribution of AmeriCoin will involve downloading an app to your smartphone or computer, verification of identity using social security numbers and common forms of identification, and converting AmeriCoin into any form of crypto or fiat currency to be used to purchase household goods. AmeriCoin would be backed by the value of the assets of the Federal government and would work seamlessly with the existing banking system.

“It is safer than most people think,” stated Caithness. “Having a digital wallet on your phone is not an open door to your debit or credit card account. Retailers don't have access to your card number because each transaction uses a unique, random transaction number—instead of your account or credit card number. Your account information is encrypted, and can only be accessed via password or, with some mobile devices, your fingerprint. Should you ever misplace or lose your phone, you can lock your digital wallet remotely. A record of your transaction is saved in your digital wallet, which you can view by accessing your wallet app. This process will facilitate instantaneous distributions of usable cash to all Americans in the shortest time possible,” said Caithness.

