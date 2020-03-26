PORTLAND, Ore., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Trucking/Logistics Data Expert: Jeff Hopper, Chief Marketing Officer, DAT Solutions

Available for Interview/Questions/Quotes related to:

Why it’s hard to keep grocery shelves stocked with toilet paper. Trucking data tells the story.

Unprecedented surge in demand for trucks despite COVID-19 production slow down.

How big of a change are we seeing? Beyond the headlines, what do the numbers really tell us? What does it cost to move goods? (average spot rate) How hard is it to find a truck? (load-to-truck ratio) How much is it changing (%) week-to-week, year-over-year? (percent change over time)



Regularly updated trends and insights available at www.dat.com/industry-trends/covid-19

Economic Indicator Data/Trends Available:

Real-time data on the trucking industry from the industry leader in data and analytics

Year-over-year, month-to-month, week-to-week trend analysis

Market/city/region-specific analysis of supply and demand metrics

About DAT Solutions