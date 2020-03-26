Series RIKV 20 0715 RIKV 21 0115 RIKV 20 0513 ISIN IS0000031623 IS0000031797 IS0000031623 Maturity Date 07/15/2020 01/15/2021 05/13/2020 Auction Date 03/30/2020 03/30/2020 03/30/2020 Settlement Date 04/01/2020 04/01/2020 04/01/2020

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN number and with the Maturity Date according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury Bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For further information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.