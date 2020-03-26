Copenhagen, 26 March 2020
In 2019 Park Street Nordicom achieved EBVAT (earnings before value adjustments and tax) of DKK 83.2 million (2018: DKK 84.0 million). Profit after tax for 2019 is DKK 115.1 million against DKK 108.3 million in 2018. The improvement is mainly due to revaluation on investment properties and reduction of financial expenses. The Group Equity at 31st December 2019 is DKK 931.1 million compared to DKK 810.7 million as at 31 December 2018; the increase is caused by the profit of the period. The Group has acquired assets in 2019 at an acquisition price of DKK 103.9 million,
The Board of Directors of Park Street Nordicom A/S today discussed and approved the Annual Report 2019, which contained the following:
The period in outline
Subsequent events after December 31, 2019
An additional residential unit in a existing property of the group has been acquired in January 2020 in Copenhagen, Østerbro and a residential unit has been sold in February 2020 in Ballerup.
In regard to the Covid-19 related Global Economic Disruption the Board of Directors states the following:
In view of the extremity of potential disruptions, and the uncertainties of the duration of such disruption, Park Street Nordicom has decided to not publish any EBVAT estimations for 2020 and withdraws any previous guidance provided to the market. Management finds itself unable to disclose reliably its outlook for the future in accordance with section 12 of the Danish Financial Statements Act. It is to be noted that the company is able to deliver on its operations and requisite support to the tenants via various ways of online and on site working during this period of deep disruption, which has been highly facilitated by its previous investments in developing an on-line property management platform.
Management comments on the Annual report
In connection with Annual Report 2019, CEO Pradeep Pattem states the following:
”Year 2019 has been a year of steady operations with a particular focus on simplifying several operational and administrative processes. This had positive impact not only in costs optimisation but also the turnaround times on property management. We also made significant progress on the design side with several projects getting ramped up for execution. As I write this, the events across the world with social and economic disruptions have overtaken any short and medium term plans for us and our tenants. Our focus is now shifted to running core operations conservatively and maintain value of our assets, support the tenants to the best of our capacity during this period, working in close partnership with our service providers and financial partners. We will not be giving any guidance for this year’s performance at this stage given the significant uncertainties. We wish a safe and peaceful year ahead to all.”
Attached files
The Annual Report 2019 and the Statement of the mandatory review of Corporate Governance, cf. section 107b of the Danish Financial Statement Act, is attached to this announcement.
