Attached is a presentation on Kvika‘s operations and annual financial statements for 2019 which the bank‘s CEO, Marinó Örn Tryggvason, will go over at the AGM today, 26 March 2020 at 4:30 pm, at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, 2nd floor, Suðurlandsdbraut 2, 108 Reykjavík. As stated in an announcement on 24 March the Board of Directors has requested, under the circumstances, that shareholders do not attend the AGM, but rather cast their votes in a written manner before the meeting starts and to grant a power of attorney to vote on their behalf.

Attachment