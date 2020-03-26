NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (“LogicBio” or the Company”) (NASDAQ: LOGC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired LogicBio securities between December 3, 2018 and February 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/logc.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.'s behind-schedule and rushed Investigational New Drug ("IND") submission of LB-001 did not answer certain pertinent clinical and nonclinical questions; (2) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was likely to hold or deny the IND submission of LB-001 for treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA); and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in LogicBio you have until May 18, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

