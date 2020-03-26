Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Managers' transactions

26.3.2020 6.00 pm

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Hautaniemi, Eero Position: Chief Executive Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028_20200326161102_4 Issuer Name: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028 Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-03-25 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009010854 Volume: 6000 Unit price: 11.29630 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 6000 Volume weighted average price: 11.29630 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-03-26 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009010854 Volume: 5900 Unit price: 11.16370 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 5900 Volume weighted average price: 11.16370 Euro

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

Additional information:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,200 people. Net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 784.3 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

