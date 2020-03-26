Portland, OR, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research published by Allied Market Research, the global UV Infection Control Devices Industry garnered $317.42 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $524.84 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, major segments, current market size & projections, market share, and competitive scenario.

Focus of governments on infection control programs, surge in prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAI), and increase in adoption of technologically advanced UV equipment drive the growth of the global UV infection control devices market. However, high costs and strict government regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging countries create new opportunities in coming years.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global UV infection control devices market on the basis of type, end user, and region. Based on type, the mobile segment held more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to maintain its fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026. The research also analyzes segments including stationary and others.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment contributed to the highest share of the total market, accounting for nearly half of the global market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue by 2026. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report also discusses segments including clinics and others.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its highest share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. The research also analyzes segments including Europe and LAMEA.

Key players of the global UV infection control devices market analyzed in the research include CVS Health Corporation, Express Scripts Holding Company, DocMorris, Optum Rx Inc., Giant Eagle Inc., The Kroger Co., Rowlands Pharmacy, Walmart Stores Inc., Walgreen Co., and Apollo Pharmacy. They have adopted various strategies including collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

