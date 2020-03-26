Blog: https://vestamodular.com/blog/vesta-modular-wins-awards-modular-building-institutes-awards/

ORLANDO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VESTA Modular (the nation’s fastest growing provider of temporary and permanent modular buildings) was awarded “Best of Show” honors at the Modular Building Institute's 2020 World of Modular annual convention and trade show. The Awards of Distinction competition showcases the industry’s most advanced and innovative commercial building projects.



The Best of Show award was based on VESTA’s efforts providing MSC Cruise Line with their Ocean Cay project -- 4 apartment buildings on a man-made island in the middle of the Caribbean.

“It’s an honor for VESTA to be considered among all the great modular projects that were submitted this year,” stated Daniel McMurtrie, CEO of VESTA. VESTA COO Billy Hall added: “To be recognized amongst our peers and by the Modular Building Institute is humbling and a great testament to the team we have built. We at VESTA are grateful for the amazing opportunities our customers provide to showcase our unique skills.”

For more information about the work done at Ocean Cay and other projects completed by VESTA Modular, please visit the Project Portfolio page on the VESTA Modular website.

About VESTA Modular

VESTA Modular (VESTA) is a leader in modular building sales and leasing - offering turnkey permanent and temporary modular buildings for sale or lease across North America. Developed by industry veterans, VESTA brings a professional approach and unique perspective to its projects utilizing a greener, faster, and smarter way of building. The company leases modular buildings nationwide to customers needing additional space in the educational, hospitality, multi-family, assisted living, institutional, Government, healthcare, workforce housing, office, disaster recovery and storage industries. The company also performs turnkey permanent modular construction projects everywhere from major metropolitan centers to some of the most remote places on earth. Consider VESTA for your future space needs and learn how we are always THINKING BEYOND THE BOX. For more information about VESTA Modular, please visit vestamodular.com

About the Modular Building Institute (MBI) Awards

The MBI Awards of Distinction contest is the commercial modular industry's premier awards program, offering competition in over 30 categories for MBI members: building manufacturers, dealers, and product and service providers. Entries are relocatable, permanent, and renovated modular buildings as well as industry marketing pieces. A new green building design category gives both MBI members and college and university students the opportunity for world-class recognition. For students, winning also means receiving a scholarship towards higher education.

Each entry is reviewed by an impartial panel of industry and non-industry construction and code experts, architects and engineers, and marketing professionals. Building entries are judged on architectural excellence, technical innovation & sustainability, cost effectiveness, energy efficiency, and calendar days to complete. Marketing pieces are judged on stated objectives, creativity, methodology, and results. Green building designs are judged on eight criteria, from comfort and energy strategies to economic practicality.

About the Modular Building Institute (MBI)

The Modular Building Institute (MBI) is the international non-profit trade association serving the commercial modular construction industry for over thirty-five years. As the Voice of Commercial Modular Construction™ MBI promotes the advantages of modular construction while advocating for the removal of barriers that limit growth opportunities. Through its long-standing relationships with member companies, policy makers, developers, architects and contractors, MBI has become the trusted source of information for the commercial modular construction industry. For more information on MBI, please visit modular.org .