WESTPORT, Conn., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy has rolled out a series of live, peer-driven virtual events to provide CIOs, CISOs and other technology executives with recommendations for applying courageous leadership during times of global crisis and uncertainty.



During these highly interactive sessions, branded as HMG Live! , HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller will discuss with CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, top technology leaders and industry executives the courageous leadership qualities that technology executives must demonstrate during times of crisis. The live weekly series, which is also available on demand, will explore how CIOs and technology executives are well-positioned to navigate periods of turbulence and uncertainty to ensure that objectives continue to be executed along with actionable steps for achieving these goals.

These 40-to-60-minute live Zoom presentations, which include both Virtual Briefings and Virtual Summit Meetings, are produced with the overarching theme of demonstrating courageous leadership along with reinventing and reimagining the business during times of crisis.

“In this unprecedented time of uncertainty, CIOs and technology executives are looking to connect with one another to share effective strategies for leading effectively through a crisis,” said Muller. “The HMG Live! broadcasts deliver fresh insights into courageous leadership as well as recommendations for driving innovation, communicating clearly and strengthening relationships with the CEO, business partners and customers at a time when people are scared and seeking reassurance.”

In the inaugural Virtual Briefing on March 20th, Muller interviewed Tony Leng, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search, on the characteristics that make for courageous leaders along with the strengths that CIOs and technology executives bring to the table in navigating through the turbulence.

On March 23rd, Muller spoke with Snehal Antani, former CTO at the U.S. Department of Defense who is also Co-Founder and CEO at Horizon3.ai, a cybersecurity startup focused on AI-enabled red teaming. They were joined by Army Command Sergeant Major David J. Blake, the command senior enlisted leader for Joint Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The three discussed recommended approaches for leading effectively during a crisis, including best practices for galvanizing team members and working through conflicts.

In addition, HMG Strategy is launching the first of its Virtual Summit Meetings, beginning with its premier 2020 CIO Summit of America on March 26 at 1 p.m. ET. In this 90-minute session, hear from tech rock stars such as Nicole Eagan, CEO at Darktrace, Brian A. Hoyt, CIO, Unity Technologies, Ralph Loura, SVP, CIO at Lumentum, Harry Moseley, Global CIO, Zoom, Wendy Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix, Steve Phillpott, CIO, Western Digital, Bhavin Shah, CEO and Founder, Moveworks, and Angela Yochem, EVP, CDO, CTO, Novant Health.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

