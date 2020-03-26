PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – March 26, 2020

Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document / Impact on the business due to Covid-19

Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

Bureau Veritas’ 2019 Universal Registration Document (“Document d’enregistrement universel 2019”) was filed with the French financial market authority, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF),

on March 26, 2020.

The document is available to the public in accordance with the provisions of regulations currently in force.

The Universal Registration Document includes notably:

the 2019 financial annual report, comprising Bureau Veritas SA statutory financial statements and Group consolidated financial statements;

the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

the information related to the fees paid to statutory auditors for the financial year 2019;

the information related to the description of the shares buyback program;

the social, societal and environmental information constituting the Non-Financial Statement (“Déclaration de Performance Extra-Financière”).

The 2019 Universal Registration Document is available on Bureau Veritas’ website (https://group.bureauveritas.com) as well as on the AMF website (www.amf france.org). It is also available at the Company's registered office – Immeuble Newtime, 40/52 boulevard du Parc, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

An English-language version of the 2019 Universal Registration Document will be available on Bureau Veritas’ website by April 6, 2020 at the latest.

Impact on the business due to Covid-19

Bureau Veritas is closely monitoring the economic inactivity associated with the Covid-19 outbreak which is having a direct impact on its operations. On February 27, 2020, when Bureau Veritas announced its results for 2019 and at a time when the impact of the virus was limited to its operations in Asia, the Group estimated the impact on revenue to be in the range of €60 to €100 million.

In light of the progression of the epidemic, which was classed as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020, the impact that was at first primarily concentrated in China (17% of Group revenue, 16,461 employees as of December 31, 2019) is now spreading to other geographical regions.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the health situation, it is impossible to quantify the impact of this crisis on the Group’s 2020 results. Further updates will be provided as and when possible.

The Covid-19 outbreak has no impact on the Group’s accounting and financial position as of December 31, 2019 as presented in the 2019 Universal Registration Document.

The Group is carefully monitoring the situation and has taken the appropriate actions to protect the health of its people and, where possible, of its customers, suppliers and subcontractors.





About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit https://group.bureauveritas.com

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com .





ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Brunelle Véronique Gielec +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09 +33 (0)1 55 24 76 01 laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com veronique.gielec@bureauveritas.com Florent Chaix DGM Conseil +33 (0)1 55 24 77 80 +33 (0)1 40 70 11 89 florent.chaix@bureauveritas.com thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

quentin.hua@dgm-conseil.fr

Attachment