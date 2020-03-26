Rovio Entertainment Oyj  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26.03.2020 at 18.45 EET
  
Rovio Entertainment Corporation - Repurchase of own shares on 26.03.2020
  
Rovio Entertainment Corporation 
In the Nasdaq Helsinki 
Date26.3.2020
Exchange transactionBUY
Share trading codeROVIO
Amount, shares64813
Average price/share, EUR4,110711
Total cost, EUR266427,53
  
  
Rovio now holds a total of  4 118 871 shares including the shares repurchased on 26.03.2020
  
On behalf of Rovio Entertainment Corporation 
  
OP Corporate Bank PLC 
Marko Niemi 
Ville Orava 

Further information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
+358 207 888 300
RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.rovio.com

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

